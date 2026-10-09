Cavaliers Host Spiders in Pepsi Exhibition on Friday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia hosts Richmond in a Pepsi exhibition contest on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. General admission tickets for $18 are on sale at uvatix.com. The exhibition will not be streamed or televised.

2026-27 men’s basketball season ticket members will receive their quantity of seats within their season ticket package at no additional cost for the Virginia-Richmond exhibition.

Courtside season ticket members will receive their number of seats within their season ticket package in the same process.

JPJ suite holders will receive separate communication from the Virginia Athletics Foundation regarding suite reservations.

Free parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis in the Emmett/Ivy garage, JPJ garage, JPJ South, East and West lots, and The Park. Gates open at 6 p.m. Given the anticipated demand for premium seat locations, fans are encouraged to arrive early and park at The Park. A free fan shuttle will be available pregame and postgame at The Park, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt defeated Virginia 82-73 in exhibition action at The LinkU Invitation on Sept. 27 in Charleston, S.C.

2026-27 Virginia Men’s Basketball Ticket Information

A limited number of season tickets are still available. Click here to purchase or contact our ticket sales team at (434) 924-8821 to discuss seating opportunities.

Mini-plans and November single-games are now on sale at uvatix.com. The four-game mini plan will feature the choice of Kentucky or Virginia Tech, two ACC games (excluding Duke), and one additional non-conference game of the fan’s choice. The December single-games will go on sale in late October. With ACC games going on sale in early December.

The Landing, UVA's premium group space in JPJ Arena, will be available to reserve for home games during the 2026-27 season. For more information, please contact the ticket sales team at (434) 924-8821.

Group deposits for the 2026-27 men's basketball season are now LIVE! Fans can place a $100 non-refundable deposit which will be applied towards their group purchase to lock in the chance to select seats before the general public for our most highly anticipated home games. Submit your deposit here or call the UVA sales team at (434)-924-8821.