Herman Moore: A Virginia Legend Enshrined

Moore's impact was immediate. A native of Danville, Va., he helped Virginia capture a share of the 1989 ACC championship and earn its first appearance in a New Year's Day bowl, playing in the Citrus Bowl following the 1989 season.

The following year, Moore produced one of the most remarkable seasons in program history.

As a senior in 1990, he earned consensus First Team All-America honors and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting. He set then-ACC single-season records with 1,190 receiving yards, 108.2 receiving yards per game and 13 touchdown receptions. His 13 touchdown catches remain a Virginia single-season record.

Moore's production helped Virginia reach No. 1 in the national rankings for the first time in program history and earn a berth in the Sugar Bowl. The Cavaliers went 22-6 during Moore's three seasons in Charlottesville, including a 1989 season that culminated in a share of the ACC title.

“We never left the party back then because it was always on Grounds,” Moore told UVA Today in an interview in January 2025. “The buzz was always around us. The buzz is similar here, now. You go to the grocery store, you go downtown, you go to the suburbs and it’s all anyone’s talking about. It takes me back a little bit.”

He finished his Virginia career as the program's all-time leader in receiving yards (2,504), receiving touchdowns (27) and 100-yard receiving games (eight). He also established an NCAA record that still stands today: a 22.0-yard average per reception among players with at least 105 career catches. During the 1990 season, Moore caught a touchdown in nine consecutive games, another NCAA record.

His accomplishments continued at the professional level. Detroit selected Moore 10th overall in the 1991 NFL Draft, and he went on to play 12 professional seasons, including 11 with the Lions and one with the Giants. He earned four Pro Bowl selections and was named First Team All-Pro three times.

Yet Moore’s connection to Virginia has remained just as significant. His No. 87 jersey is retired, and he is featured on the Cavalier football Legends Walk, a permanent display on the north concourse of Scott Stadium honoring UVA greats. He is also a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, the Detroit Lions Ring of Honor and the ACC Legends Class of 2018.

Moore's influence extends well beyond the football field. He is the founder and CEO of Team84, a Detroit-based holding company that provides product manufacturing, fulfillment and promotional services through a variety of subsidiaries. Among them is Lions Nation Unite, a digital community for Detroit Lions supporters. His approach to business is rooted in the lessons he learned as a Cavalier under Welsh.

During Moore's junior season, Welsh challenged him after a tipped pass fell to the ground near him in practice. When Moore casually walked toward the ball, Welsh demanded that he pick it up and run it back to the huddle. When Moore questioned the coach's instruction, Welsh told him he could leave, but only after removing everything he was wearing that belonged to the University of Virginia. The moment stayed with Moore.

“It made me realize that it’s bigger than me,” Moore recalled. “I don’t own the uniform. I don’t own this team. I don’t own the University. There’s nothing here that I own other than my character and the person that I am.”

More than three decades later, that lesson continues to shape Moore's leadership. He named his company Team84, a nod to the team concept Welsh instilled in him, and applies the same philosophy in business and in his role as a father. Everyone, Moore said, has a role to play, and every role is important to the collective goal. The lesson goes beyond understanding one's role. Moore said Welsh taught him to put the collective ahead of the individual, setting aside attitude and ego for the greater good.

Moore and Welsh remained close until Welsh passed away in 2019, and the coach's influence never left him. His former coach's values, Moore said, continue to shape who he is today.

Now, more than three decades after his final game as a Cavalier, Moore's place among the sport's all-time greats has received its highest collegiate recognition.

With his selection to the NFF & College Hall of Fame, Virginia's No. 87 takes his place alongside the program's most celebrated legends, adding another chapter to a career that helped put Cavalier football on the national stage.