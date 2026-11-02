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Santamarta Roig Wins the Singles Title at the Las Vegas M25Santamarta Roig Wins the Singles Title at the Las Vegas M25

Santamarta Roig Wins the Singles Title at the Las Vegas M25

Andres Santamarta Roig won his first career ITF singles title at the Dragonbridge Open in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Second-year Andres Santamarta Roig won the singles title on Sunday (Nov. 1) at the Dragonbridge Open, a World Tennis Tour M25 tournament held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is his first career ITF World Tennis Tour singles title.

Santamarta Roig took out the tournament's top seed, Max Wiskandt, in the opening round. On Saturday, he beat the 6-seed Jack Anthrop 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the final. He defeated Jerry Roddick 3-6, 6-2, 3-1 to win the title.

Two other Cavaliers were also playing in the tournament. Third-year Stiles Brockett and first-year Luca Preda began play in qualifying. Preda advanced out of qualifying to make the main draw before falling in the second round.

Additionally, third-year Janjun Kim played singles and doubles in the EUGENE Seoul Open, an ATP Challenger 125-level tournament in Seoul, South Korea.

RESULTS

Las Vegas
R32 Andres Santamarta Roig def (1) #378 Max Wiskandt 3-6, 6-1, 6-4
R16 Andres Santamarta Roig def. Noah Johnston 6-3, 6-3
QF Andres Santamarta Roig def. Tanishk Konduri 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-0
SF Andres Santamarta Roig def. [6] Jack Anthrop 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3
F Andres Santamarta Roig def. Jerry Roddick 3-6, 6-2, 3-1

Q1 (16) Luca Preda def. Samuel Pohl 6-0, 6-0
QF (16) Luca Preda def (1) Kevin Edengren 6-4, 6-1
R32 Luca Preda def. David Fix 7-5, 4-6, 6-2
R16 [3] Aidan Kim def. Luca Preda 6-1, 6-1

Q1 Stiles Brockett def. (13) Tyler Bowers 1-6, 6-2, 10-8
QF (8) David Fix def. Stiles Brockett 6-4, 6-3

Seoul
R32 #249 Billy Harris def. Jangjun Kim 7-6 (2), 6-2

R16 Kim/Chung def. Jangjun Kim/Park 5-7, 6-1, 10-8