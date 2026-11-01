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Cavaliers Competing at the Charlottesville ChallengerCavaliers Competing at the Charlottesville Challenger

Cavaliers Competing at the Charlottesville Challenger

Stiles Brockett has advanced to the qualifying final. Jack Kennedy plays his first round match on Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –  Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team are competing at the Jonathan Fried Men's Pro Challenger, an ATP Challenger 75-level tournament being held at the Boar's Head Sports Club Nov. 1-8.

Stiles Brockett and Janjun Kim began play in qualifying matches on Sunday. Brockett advanced to the final round of qualifying by defeating No. 461 Emile Hudd 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in his opener on Sunday. Kim dropped his qualifying match.

Incoming Cavalier Jack Kennedy will be playing in the singles main draw, with his opener set for Monday (not before 2 pm).

Dylan Dietrich, coming off his Challenger victory in Sioux Falls and Andres Santamarta Roig, who advanced to the finals of an M25 in Las Vegas last week, will begin play in the singles main draw. Dietrich will also play in the doubles draw, partnering with Mans Dahlberg.

 

SCHEDULE/RESULTS

R32 #397 Jack Kennedy vs #275 Hynek Barton 705, 1-6, 6-3
R16 #131 Clement Chidekh def. #397 Jack Kennedy 6-1, 6-1

R32 [5] #134 Clement Chidekh def. #775 Andres Santamarta Roig 6-1, 6-2
R32 [1] #88 Marcos Giron def. #189 Dylan Dietrich 6-2, 6-4

Q1 Stiles Brockett def. #461 Emile Hudd 6-3, 5-7, 6-4
QF #359 Andres Martin def. Stiles Brockett 6-3, 6-0

Q1 #407 Ozan Baris def. Jangjun Kim 6-3, 6-4

DOUBLES
R16 [4] Jarno Jans/Joran Vliegen def. Mans Dahlberg/Dylan Dietrich 6-3, 6-3