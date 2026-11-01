Cavaliers Competing at the Charlottesville Challenger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team are competing at the Jonathan Fried Men's Pro Challenger, an ATP Challenger 75-level tournament being held at the Boar's Head Sports Club Nov. 1-8.

Stiles Brockett and Janjun Kim began play in qualifying matches on Sunday. Brockett advanced to the final round of qualifying by defeating No. 461 Emile Hudd 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in his opener on Sunday. Kim dropped his qualifying match.

Incoming Cavalier Jack Kennedy will be playing in the singles main draw, with his opener set for Monday (not before 2 pm).

Dylan Dietrich, coming off his Challenger victory in Sioux Falls and Andres Santamarta Roig, who advanced to the finals of an M25 in Las Vegas last week, will begin play in the singles main draw. Dietrich will also play in the doubles draw, partnering with Mans Dahlberg.