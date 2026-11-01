Virginia Falls to Florida State in Three Sets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia dropped three sets by a combined seven points in a tight match against Florida State in Memorial Gym on Sunday.

The Cavaliers (6-15, 2-10 ACC) fell 25-22 in the opening set before the Seminoles (12-10, 6-5 ACC) took the next two sets, 25-23. Reese Wuebker led Virginia with 13 kills while Emily Fowler and Caroline Lang anchored the defense with five blocks and four blocks apiece. For FSU, Bailey Higgins led the Noles with 13 kills and Kyleene Filimaua and Nenu Kpea each added nine while setter Emma Lilo dished out 37 assists.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Florida State 25 (1), Virginia 22 (0)

A battle of an opening set saw the teams tied seven times, though a 4-0 run from Virginia at 13-13 put the Hoos ahead 17-13. Florida State responded with five of the next six points to take to even it at 18-18. An attack error ended the Seminole run, but they followed it with the next five points to claim a 23-19 lead. Wuebker got Virginia within two on back-to-back kills, but FSU finished with two of the final three points.

Set 2: Florida State 25 (2), Virginia 23 (0)

Florida State jumped out to an early 6-1 lead, but Virginia stayed within striking distance and eventually evened it at 15-15 before taking a 17-15 lead behind a pair of Lang blocks and an ace by Teagan Hogan. The Seminoles evened it at 19-19, and the teams remained tied at 20-20, 21-21 and 23-23 before Florida State grabbed the final two points of the set on a UVA service error and a Payton Whalen kill.

Set 3: Florida State 25 (2), Virginia 23 (0)

The Seminoles opened the set on a 4-1 run and led by as much as seven at 15-8, but Virginia made things interesting late. The Hoos cut the lead to four at 15-11 and eventually to one at 18-17, though FSU responded with the next three points. Virginia got it back within one at 23-22 after kills by Ella Brodner and Hannah Scott, but a pair of kills from Kpea gave Florida State two of the final three points.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia out-blocked Florida State 11-4. The Hoos have out-blocked their opponent in each of their last four matches.

Virginia’s ten blocks were its most in a three-set match this season.

Third-year setter Zoey Dood’s three blocks were a season high. She also added 15 assists, her third time reaching the 15-assist mark this season.

QUOTABLE

“We did so many nice things. We talked about, not Florida State, but being a better version of who we were on Friday night, and I think we saw some of that. Especially in the third set, I think we were down 15-8 and at that point anything can happen. I loved the fight in our team. I didn’t have any timeouts, so that was all them coming together, working for each other and putting some pressure on Florida State. It’s coming together. We would all love wins, but I love the way that our team is fighting and competing.” - head coach Shannon Wells

NEXT UP

Virginia returns to ACC action with a pair of home matches against No. 3 Louisville on Friday and Notre Dame on Sunday.