Mills Featured on Comeback Player of the Year Midseason Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia offensive lineman Monroe Mills was announced as one of 38 college football student-athletes under consideration for the 2026 Comeback Player of the Year Award. The honor is annually awarded by the College Sports Communicators (CSC), the Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Sports Foundation.

The award has recognized college football student-athletes for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances. At the conclusion of each season, in a vote by a panel of college football writers, editors, and sports information directors, three college football student-athletes are honored as Comeback Player of the Year Award winners at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Wednesday, December 30, 2026.

After transferring to Virginia in early January of 2025, Mills suffered a knee injury in spring practices that forced him to miss the entirety of the 2025 season. He worked his way back and made his Cavalier debut in the 2026 season opener against NC State. The Columbia, Mo. Native has started all nine games for the Cavaliers this season. Through the first nine weeks of the season, he was the highest graded offensive lineman according to Pro Football Focus.

Mills earned a spot on The Sporting News Midseason All-America Team and was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Sept. 1 after UVA’s week zero victory over NC State.

Former Cavalier running back Mike Hollins was the recipient of the 2024 Comeback Player of the Year Award.