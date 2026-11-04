Ninth-Seeded Virginia Opens ACC Tournament at Eighth-Seeded Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The ninth-seeded Virginia men’s soccer team (7-6-3, 3-3-2 ACC) is set to take on eighth-seeded Notre Dame in the opening round of the 2026 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship on Wednesday (Nov. 4) at Alumni Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

How to Follow:

Wednesday night’s match against Pitt will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).

For Openers:

UVA is the No. 9 seed in the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship and matches up with No. 8-seeded Notre Dame. The winner of Wednesday’s game will travel to take on top-seeded SMU.

Virginia is set to face off with Notre Dame for the 22nd time in a series that dates to 1985.

The Cavaliers are winless in their last four meetings, the last resulting in a 1-1 draw at Klockner Stadium in 2025

The teams have met four times in the ACC Tournament. The Cavaliers are 1-2-1 in those games.

Virginia has suffered just one defeat in its last six games

Cavaliers in the ACC Tournament

Virginia holds an all-time record of 50-22-14 in the ACC men’s soccer tournament.

UVA has won 16 ACC Championship titles in the program’s history, five of those titles were won before the ACC Tournament’s inception.

The Cavaliers’ last ACC title came in 2019, a 3-1 comeback win over Clemson

Virginia has reached the semifinal round in three of the last four ACC Tournaments

In 2024, ninth-seeded Virginia defeated eighth-seeded NC State on the road before knocking off the tournament’s top seed, Pitt to advance to the semifinal

Noting the 2026 Cavaliers

Fourth-year captains Brendan Lambe and Marco Dos Santos lead the team with 18 points each, both have set single-season career highs

AJ Smith leads the team with seven goals on the season, a career high

Lambe and Dos Santos have connected on five goals this season to lead the team (counting primary assists only)

Brendan Lambe ranks 16th in NCAA Division I and third the ACC with eight assists on the season

Virginia has scored 30 goals on the season coming from 11 different goal scorers

On the Horizon:

The winner of Wednesday night’s first round game will advance to take on top-seeded SMU in Dallas, Texas. Kickoff time will be announced following the opening round of competition.