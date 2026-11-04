No. 9 Cavaliers Open With One-Sided Win

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Six seconds into the game, Virginia forward Thijs De Ridder scored his first points, and that was a sign of things to come Tuesday night (Nov. 3) at John Paul Jones Arena.

The 6-foot-9 De Ridder, the ACC’s Preseason Player of the Year, poured in 12 points in the first 140 seconds to stake No. 9 UVA to a 14-2 lead, and Drexel never really recovered in the season opener for both teams. Eight minutes in, the Dragons trailed 25-4.

“I feel like we just came out and punched them in the face,” Virginia guard Sam Lewis said. “Thijs came out really big for us.”

De Ridder totaled 24 points, nine rebounds and two steals in 26-plus minutes to lead the Cavaliers to an 89-60 victory.

“I was just really, really excited for this season,” De Ridder said. “Now it's finally begun.”

Watch ya head 💥🔨 #GoHoos https://t.co/DY7atEtCQc — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) November 4, 2026

UVA head coach Ryan Odom didn’t necessary expect his team to take control of the game immediately, but that’s “what I was hoping for, there's no question. All coaches hope for your team to come out ready to play. I think our guys were energetic, they were enthusiastic, they were playing well together, they were playing physical. playing fast. Thijs made some shots.”

His teammates are accustomed to seeing De Ridder shine in games, but never before as a Cavalier had he had a stretch like that one.

“He just set the tone from the beginning, and that got us going,” Lewis said. “We got a big lead from the jump, and that's just how we want to start our season.”

16th steal of the night, tied for most ever in JPJ 🔒 #GoHoos https://t.co/PXzuFXifC0 — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) November 4, 2026

De Ridder’s dominance aside, the story of this game was the havoc Virginia wreaked defensively. The Hoos, who generally press full court for all 40 minutes, came up with a JPJ-record 18 steals and scored 25 points off turnovers.

“That's a defensive style and way to play that is hard for a lot of teams to replicate in preparation,” Drexel head coach Zach Spiker said. “They didn't do anything to surprise us. They just did it really well. Credit to them and their staff. They were ready to play.”

Full-court pressure is an integral part of Odom’s system, and his players have “gotten progressively better at it over the course of practice,” he said. “After each exhibition, we targeted it and focused on it a little bit, just being more disruptive and more active. Thankfully, it showed some tonight.”

Point guard Chance Mallory led Virginia with four steals, and three other Cavaliers (Lewis, Nolan Adekunle and Elijah Gertrude) had three apiece.

When they press, Odom said, the Cavaliers aren’t looking to produce steals, “but this team, we feel like, has the ability, the potential, I guess is the better word, to be a really disruptive team. That's what we're trying to do, but the goal is not to steal it.”