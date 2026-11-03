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Scott, LaHa, Cusack Named to WGCA Fall WatchlistsScott, LaHa, Cusack Named to WGCA Fall Watchlists

Scott, LaHa, Cusack Named to WGCA Fall Watchlists

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) announced today (Nov. 3) its inaugural fall watchlists for the Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year Presented by Golf Pride, PING WGCA Player of the Year, and WGCA Freshman of the Year Presented by StrackaLine.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) announced today (Nov. 3) its inaugural fall watchlists for the Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year Presented by Golf Pride, PING WGCA Player of the Year, and WGCA Freshman of the Year Presented by StrackaLine.

Head coach Ria Scott was named to the Jackie Steinmann National Coach of the Year watchlist while Jaclyn LaHa (No. 2 NCAA) and Zoe Cusack (No. 7 NCAA) were each named to the Player of the Year watchlist. Cusack was also named to the Freshman of the Year watchlist. 

Scott guided the Cavaliers to the program’s first No. 1 ranking at the conclusion of the fall season as the Cavaliers won three team titles in their five fall tournaments. The Cavaliers also recorded a pair of team runner-up finishes and never finished outside the top-six. Scott has also guided three individuals to top-20 rankings including LaHa (No. 2), Cusack (No. 7) and Miranda Lu (No. 18).  

LaHa led the Cavaliers through the fall slate logging four top-five finishes in five events while finishing inside the top-15 in each event. She recorded back-to-back wins at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational and Windy City Collegiate Classic. In in 14 rounds of play LaHa has recorded nine rounds in the sixties for a stroke average of 69.6. 

Cusack lands on the Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year watchlists after a spectacular collegiate debut in which she competed in five events while logging three top-five finishes without landing outside the top-14. She ranks second on the team with five rounds in the sixties and a stroke average of 70.7. 

The Cavaliers will open their spring slate Jan. 29-30 when the team hosts the annual Collegiate Invitational at GCC in Guadalajara, Mexico. 

Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year Presented by Golf Pride Watchlist

South Region: 
Melissa Luellen – Auburn University 
Janice Olivencia – University of Miami 
Kory Henkes – University of Mississippi 
Kalen Anderson – University of South Carolina 
Diana Cantu – University of Tennessee

East Region: 
Ria Scott – University of Virginia 
Kim Lewellen – Wake Forest University 
Dan Brooks – Duke University 
Erika DeSanty – Princeton University 
Carol Robertson – Virginia Tech University 

Central Region: 
Laura Ianello – University of Texas 
Gerrod Chadwell – Texas A&M University
Shauna Taylor – University of Arkansas 
Christie Martens – Iowa State University 

West Region: 
Justin Silverstein – University of Southern California 
Anne Walker – Stanford University 
Derek Radley – University of Oregon 
Missy Farr-Kaye – Arizona State University 
Alicia Um Holmes – University of California, Los Angeles

 PING WGCA Player of the Year Watchlist 
Anna Davis – Auburn University 
Rianne Malixi – Duke University 
Thanana Kotchasanmanee – Princeton University 
Meja Örtengren – Stanford University 
Maria Jose Marin – University of Arkansas 
Farah O’Keefe – University of Texas 
Jaclyn LaHa – University of Virginia 
Zoe Cusack – University of Virginia 
Valentine Delon – Virginia Tech University 
Chloe Kovelesky – Wake Forest University 
Macy Pate – Wake Forest University 

WGCA Freshman of the Year Presented by StrackaLine Watchlist 
Gia Raad – Auburn University 
Mia Hammond – Duke University 
Manon Petitcolas – University of Alabama 
Celina Yeo – University of Oregon 
Zoe Cusack – University of Virginia 
Benedicte Brent-Petersen – Wake Forest University