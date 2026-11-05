Virginia Drops ACC Semifinal To Boston College in Overtime

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The Virginia field hockey team (9-7) ultimately fell 2-1 in overtime to Boston College (10-9) in the ACC Championship semifinals on Wednesday (Nov. 4) at Karen Shelton Stadium.

Goals (Assist)

1:12 Virginia – Marisa Fahning (unassisted)

28:35 Boston College - Klara Mueffelmann (unassisted)

63:49 Boston College - Maren Boyle (Klara Mueffelmann)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia started hot on Wednesday as Marisa Fahning tallied the lone Cavalier goal on a penalty corner 72 seconds into the match. Following the opening goal, the two teams combined for eight shots over the first 15 minutes. In the second quarter, the Eagles controlled the pace as Boston

College tallied six shots on four corners. The sustained pressure led to BC’s Klara Mueffelmann tying the game with less than 90 seconds remaining in the half.

In the second half, the Cavaliers carried the pace of play in the third stanza by outshooting Boston College 5-1. In the fourth quarter, UVA continued the pace with six more shots and tallied four corners as the ties played to a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation. Boston College’s game-winning goal came just under four minutes into the overtime period as BC’s Maren Boyle flipped the ball past the Virginia defense.

In goal, Nilou Lempers made a pair of saves in the loss while Boston College’s Charlotte Kramer made five saves in the victory.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Marisa Fahning’s goal was her second of the season. Both of the first year’s goals have come in the last four games.

Virginia falls to 3-3 on the season in overtime games.

FROM HEAD COACH OLE KEUSGEN

“We played a poor first half. We played well until we scored pretty early on and then we felt pretty passive and we allowed 13 shots in the first half and zero in the second half. That tells you how passive we played in the first half and then dominated the second half. We just couldn’t finish in the second half and in overtime as well. Overall, it was almost like a fitting ending to our season on a very controversial call. We had other chances to advance today, but we just didn’t.”

ON THE HORIZON

The NCAA Selection Show will stream live on NCAA.com on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m.