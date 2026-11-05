Cavaliers Vie for CSL Title on Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men's and women's swimming teams will compete in the College Swimming League (CSL) Championship Match on Friday, Nov. 6 at 4:30 p.m. in Indianapolis, Ind.

The match will be televised on ESPN U. at 5 pm. ESPN+ will stream the early portion of the match from 4:30 - 5 pm.

Live scoring will be available through the Meet Mobile app.

Virginia heads into the final in first place in the regular-season standings. The Cavaliers went 6-0 with 1247 points. Tennessee (5-1, 1203 points) and NC State (5-1, 1101 points) have also clinched spots in the final. Indiana (5-1, 1056 points), Cal (3-3, 938 points), Stanford (3-3, 861 points) and Louisville (3-3, 769 points) are competing on Thursday (Nov. 5) to earn the final spot in the playoffs.

The College Swimming League is a new league looking to revolutionize college swimming with high-octane, fan-focused competition. The inaugural season features a six-match regular season and a two-match postseason in a four-team format, with each participating institution competing in two regular-season matches with 14 men and 14 women per team. The team score will reflect the combined results of the men's and women's races.

CSL matches count toward NCAA Championship time qualifications, and the meets themselves count toward NCAA dual-meet requirements.

CLICK HERE for a detailed breakdown of the meet format and scoring.

CSCAA Rankings

The Virginia women are ranked No. 1 in the CSCAA Poll

The Virginia men are ranked No. 8

The Tennessee women are ranked No. 4. The men are No. 6

The NC State women are ranked No. 8. The men are No. 7

Events

200 Back, 200 Breast, 500 Free, 4x50 Free Relay, 200 Fly, 100 IM, 100 Back, 100 Free, 50 Skins (stroke to be determined by 4x50 Free Relay champ), 200 IM, 100 Breast, 50 Free, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 4x50 Medley Relay Super Skins

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