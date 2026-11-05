Virginia Hosts No. 3 Louisville, Notre Dame at Mem Gym

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia wraps up a four-game homestand at Memorial Gymnasium this weekend with a pair of matches against No. 3 Louisville and Notre Dame. The Hoos host the Cardinals at 7 p.m. on Friday and the Fighting Irish at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Cavaliers (6-15, 2-10 ACC) dropped a pair of matches to Miami and Florida State last weekend, with the sweep against the Seminoles coming by just a combined seven points. Over the weekend, third-year outside Reese Wuebker led the Cavaliers with 30 kills across the two matches, totaling 4.29 kills per set.

No. 3 Louisville (22-2, 12-0 ACC) sits among the national leaders in both kills per set (5th - 14.20) and blocks per set (6th - 2.92) and have won 12 straight matches, including ten sweeps. Outside hitter Chloe Chicoine leads the Cardinals with 4.03 kills per set, while middle Brooke Bultema’s 1.34 blocks per set ranks 30th nationally.

Notre Dame (5-16, 2-10 ACC) is coming off a 1-1 weekend where the Fighting Irish fell to Georgia Tech in five sets before a five-set victory over Clemson, which snapped a nine-game losing streak. The Irish are led by outside hitter Sydney Helmers with 3.30 kills per set, while libero Maya Evens’ 4.44 digs per set leads the ACC.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Both Friday’s and Sunday’s matches will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official X account (@UVAVolleyball).

NOTING THE HOOS

Over its last four matches, Virginia’s front is average 3.10 blocks per set, which is the fourth-best mark in the ACC during that span. During that same stretch, Caroline Lang is contributing 1.93 blocks per set, which is the third-best in the ACC in that span.

Lang’s hot streak included a 12-block performance at Boston College, which was tied for the fourth-most in a match in program history. She was the first Cavalier with 12 blocks against an ACC opponent since 2018.

On the season, fourth-year middle Emily Fowler ranks 47th nationally with 1.27 blocks per set. Last season at Coastal Carolina, the Second Team All-Sun Belt selection totaled 1.04 blocks per set.

Third-year setter Zoey Dood is approaching the 1,000-assist mark in her career. Dood enters the weekend with 980 career assists.

ON THE HORIZON

The Cavaliers hit the road next weekend for matches at Wake Forest next Friday and NC State next Sunday.