Virginia Hosts West Virginia on Saturday at the AFC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will host a dual meet against West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. at the Aquatic and Fitness Center in Charlottesville, Va.
FAN INFO
- Admission is Free
- Free parking is available in the Scott Stadium lots across the street from the Aquatic and Fitness Center
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here)
- Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on X and Instagram for updates
- There will not be a live stream for the event
EVENTS
- 200 Medley Relay, 1000 Free, 200 Free, 100 Back, 100 Breast, 200 Fly, 50 Free
- 100 Free, 200 Back, 200 Breast, 500 Free, 100 Fly
- 200 IM, 200 Free Relay
CAVALIER NOTES
- The Cavaliers are competing as a split squad this week, with one portion of the roster competing at the CSL Final in Indianapolis on Friday (Nov. 6) and the other portion in this home meet
- Virginia's last full squad dual was on Oct. 17 against Florida, with the Virginia women topping the Gators while the men suffered a loss
- The Cavaliers had a split squad meet at Wilmington on Oct. 10. That meet was scored with combined points for men's and women's teams, with UNCW picking up the win
- The Virginia women remain at No. 1 in the CSCAA rankings. The men rose from No. 10 to No. 8 in the latest rankings
- West Virginia is unranked
- This is the final home meet of the 2026 calendar year
UP NEXT
- Virginia competes in the Tennessee Invite Nov. 17-20 in Knoxville. Prelims are at 10 a.m. with finals at 5 p.m.