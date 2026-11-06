Virginia Hosts West Virginia on Saturday at the AFC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will host a dual meet against West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. at the Aquatic and Fitness Center in Charlottesville, Va.

FAN INFO

Admission is Free

Free parking is available in the Scott Stadium lots across the street from the Aquatic and Fitness Center

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here)

Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on X and Instagram for updates

There will not be a live stream for the event

EVENTS

200 Medley Relay, 1000 Free, 200 Free, 100 Back, 100 Breast, 200 Fly, 50 Free

100 Free, 200 Back, 200 Breast, 500 Free, 100 Fly

200 IM, 200 Free Relay

CAVALIER NOTES

The Cavaliers are competing as a split squad this week, with one portion of the roster competing at the CSL Final in Indianapolis on Friday (Nov. 6) and the other portion in this home meet

Virginia's last full squad dual was on Oct. 17 against Florida, with the Virginia women topping the Gators while the men suffered a loss

The Cavaliers had a split squad meet at Wilmington on Oct. 10. That meet was scored with combined points for men's and women's teams, with UNCW picking up the win

The Virginia women remain at No. 1 in the CSCAA rankings. The men rose from No. 10 to No. 8 in the latest rankings

West Virginia is unranked

This is the final home meet of the 2026 calendar year

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