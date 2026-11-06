No. 4 Virginia Set to Host No.11 Drexel in Season Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 4 Virginia Women’s Squash team (0-0) opens its 2026-27 season against No. 11 Drexel on Saturday (Nov. 7) at 11:30 a.m. at the McArthur Squash Center at Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia enters the season following a 13-7 campaign in 2025-26 that included an appearance in the Howe Cup bracket at the College Squash Association (CSA) National Team Championships. The Cavaliers finished among the nation’s top eight teams for the fifth consecutive season.

Admission is free for all home matches.

How to follow: Live scoring will be available for the match.

Live streaming of home matches is available on the Boars Head YouTube.

Saturday’s match will be played on a five-court system. Cavalier Notes Virginia enters the 2026-27 season ranked No. 4 nationally. The Cavaliers finished the 2025-26 season with a 13-7 record and advanced to the Howe Cup bracket at the CSA National Team Championships. Virginia finished as the runner-up at the 2026 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference (MASC) Championships, falling to Stanford in the championship final. The Cavaliers defeated Drexel twice last season, earning a 6-3 victory on Jan. 18 in Philadelphia before sweeping the Dragons 9-0 on Feb. 1 at the MASC Championships

Virginia has won six consecutive meetings against Drexel dating back to the 2022-23 season.

Virginia finished among the nation’s top eight teams for the fifth consecutive season.

Up Next:

The Cavaliers continue their home slate on Sunday (Nov. 15), hosting Yale at 11:30 a.m. at the McArthur Squash Center.