No. 4 Virginia Set to Host No.7 Drexel in Season Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 4 Virginia Men’s Squash team (0-0) opens its 2026-27 season against No. 7 Drexel on Saturday (Nov. 7) at 2:45 p.m. at the McArthur Squash Center at Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia enters the season following a 13-6 campaign in 2025-26 that included an appearance in the Potter Cup bracket at the College Squash Association (CSA) National Team Championships. The Cavaliers finished among the nation’s top eight teams for the sixth consecutive season.

Admission is free for all home matches.

How to follow:

Live scoring will be available for the match

Live streaming of home matches is available on the Boars Head YouTube.

Saturday’s match will be played on a five-court system

Cavalier Notes

Virginia enters the 2026-27 season ranked No. 4 nationally.

The Cavaliers finished the 2025–26 season with a 13–6 record and advanced to the Potter Cup bracket at the CSA National Team Championships.

Virginia captured the 2026 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference (MASC) Holley Cup championship, its fifth conference title in the last seven years.

Virginia and Drexel split their two meetings last season. The Dragons earned a 6-3 victory on Jan. 18 before the Cavaliers responded with an 8-1 win in the MASC Championship final on Feb. 15.

Virginia has faced Drexel in each of the last five MASC championship finals.

Up Next:

The Cavaliers continue their home slate on Sunday (Nov. 15), hosting Yale at 2:45 p.m at the McArthur Squash Center.