Virginia Competed With Split Squad against West Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams competed in a dual meet against West Virginia on Saturday (Nov. 7) at the Aquatic and Fitness Center in Charlottesville, Va.

The Virginia women won 11 individual events and both relays, posting a 175-115 victory.

The men won three individual events. Because of the difference in squad sizes available for the meet, West Virginia split into three teams, with Coal Rush topping the point total with 155 points, followed by WVU Blue (144) and WVU Gold (129). Virginia was in fourth with 115 points.

Virginia men and women swept the distance events with Lily Gormsen and Seth Collet winning both the 500 and 1000 Free. Lana Pudar (100 & 200 Fly), Emma Redman (200 Breast, 200 M) and Jessica Thompson (100 Free, 100 Back) each won multiple events.

First-year Caden Martin logged her first collegiate individual race win in the 50 Free.

Individual Race Winners

Lily Gormsen: 500 Free (4:55.27), 1000 Free (10:08.09)

Caden Martin: 50 Free (22.69)

Lana Pudar: 100 Fly (52.17), 200 Fly (1:53.62)

Emma Redman: 200 Breast (2:09.43), 200 IM (1:57.29)

Jessica Thompson: 100 Back (52.03), 100 Free (48.64)

Charlotte Wilson: 200 Back (1:53.41)

Molly Workman: 200 Free (1:46.42)

Seth Collet: 500 Free (4:25.94), 1000 Free (9:07.96)

Josh Howat: 50 Free (19.72)

Relay Winners

200 Medley Relay: Jessica Thompson, Emma Redman, Lawson Ficken, Molly Workman 1:37.07

200 Free Relay: Jessica Thompson, Molly Workman, Caden Martin, Lawson Ficken 1:29.24

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