Zozaya, Lam Qualify for NCAA Singles Championship

PHILADELPHIA - Members of the Virginia women's tennis team are competing at the ITA East Sectional Championships Nov. 5-8 in Philadelphia.

Eugenia Zozaya has earned an invitation to compete in the NCAA Singles Championship by picking up three wins to advance to the semifinals of the Sectional.

Lam and Zozaya also advanced to the doubles semifinal, but were edged in a third-set tiebreaker. They have another chance on Sunday to qualify, competing in the 3-4 Playoff match. The winner earns an NCAA Doubles invitation.

PHILADELPHIA – Virginia women’s tennis players Eugenia Zozaya and Shannon Lam qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship with their finishes at the ITA East Sectional held Nov. 5-8 in Philadelphia, Pa.

Zozaya and Lam both won three matches at the Sectional to earn invitations to compete at the NCAA Championships Nov. 17-22 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga.

This will be the first time either has competed at an NCAA Individual Championship.

The ITA Sectionals were the final opportunity for players to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships. The four singles semifinalists from the 32-player draw and two quarterfinal playoff winners advance to the NCAA Championships. The two doubles finalists from the 16-team draw plus the third/fourth place playoff winner will earn invitations to the NCAA Championships.

Zozaya and Lam also competed in the doubles draw, coming up one victory shy of qualifying.

Vivian Yang and Alyssa James also competed in singles and doubles at the Sectional.

Virginia will be sending four players to the NCAA Championships. Katie Rolls earned a singles qualification at the ITA Regional in October. Rolls and Martina Genis Salas qualified for the doubles championship with their finish at the ITA All-American in September.