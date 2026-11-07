Cavaliers Face Top-Seeded SMU in ACC Quarterfinal Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The ninth-seeded Virginia men’s soccer team (7-6-4, 3-3-2 ACC) is set to take on top-seeded No. 2 SMU in the quarterfinal round of the 2026 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship on Sunday (Nov. 8) at Washburne Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on ACC Network (ACCN).

How to Follow:

Sunday afternoon’s match against SMU will air on ACC Network (ACCN) which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).

For Openers:

UVA is the No. 9 seed in the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship and matches up with top-seeded SMU. The winner of Sunday’s game will advance to the ACC Semifinal at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

The quarterfinal round features a rematch between UVA and SMU, two teams which faced off twice in 2025.

Virginia defeated SMU 1-0 in Dallas on the final day of the 2025 season to clinch the outright ACC regular season title. Bacary Tandjigora netted the game-winning goal in the 84th minute, less than two minutes after being subbed on for the first time in the game.

The teams met again in the ACC Championship, a 1-0 win for the Mustangs, who scored the winning goal off a penalty kick in the 57th minute.

Virginia is looking to advance to the ACC Semifinal round for the fourth time in five seasons (2022, 2024, 2025)

Cavaliers in the ACC Tournament

Virginia holds an all-time record of 50-22-15 in the ACC men’s soccer tournament.

UVA has won 16 ACC Championship titles in the program’s history, five of those titles were won before the ACC Tournament’s inception.

The Cavaliers’ last ACC title came in 2019, a 3-1 comeback win over Clemson

Virginia has reached the semifinal round in three of the last four ACC Tournaments

In 2024, ninth-seeded Virginia defeated eighth-seeded NC State on the road before knocking off the tournament’s top seed, Pitt to advance to the semifinal

Noting the 2026 Cavaliers

Fourth-year captains Brendan Lambe and Marco Dos Santos lead the team with 18 points each, both have set single-season career highs

AJ Smith leads the team with seven goals on the season, a career high

Lambe and Dos Santos have connected on five goals this season to lead the team (counting primary assists only)

Brendan Lambe ranks 18th in NCAA Division I and fourth in the ACC with eight assists on the season

Virginia has scored 36 goals on the season coming from 11 different goal scorers

Positive Results Against Top-10 Opposition

Since 2022, Virginia has recorded 15 positive results (10 Wins / 5 Draws) against opponents ranked in the nation’s top-10. Nine of those results have come on the road.





Result Opponent Date W, 1-0 at No. 3 Syracuse 9/24/22 W, 3-1 at No. 10 Pitt 9/30/22 T, 0-0 vs No. 2 Duke 10/7/22 T, 2-2 at No. 3 Syracuse *11/9/22 T, 1-1 vs No. 9 Marshall *11/20/22 T, 1-1 at No. 9 JMU 9/12/23 W, 3-0 vs No. 8 Louisville 9/29/23 W, 1-0 vs No. 10 UNC 10/27/23 W, 1-0 vs No. 8 JMU 10/8/24 W, 2-0 at No. 9 Pitt 11/10/24 T, 2-2 at No. 8 Virginia Tech 9/5/25 W, 1-0 at No. 6 Louisville 9/13/25 W, 6-3 vs No. 1 Wake Forest 9/19/25 W, 1-0 at No. 2 NC State 10/5/25 W, 3-2 At No. 6 Stanford 9/25/26

On the Horizon:

The winner of Sunday afternoon’s quarterfinal will advance to take on the winner of (13) Syracuse - (12) Stanford in the semifinal round at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. Kickoff times will be announced following the quarterfinal round of competition.