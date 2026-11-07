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No. 4 Virginia Tops No. 7 Drexel, 6-3, in Season OpenerNo. 4 Virginia Tops No. 7 Drexel, 6-3, in Season Opener

No. 4 Virginia Tops No. 7 Drexel, 6-3, in Season Opener

The Cavaliers open the 2026-27 season with a 6-3 victory over the Dragons.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Virginia men’s squash team (1-0) opened its 2026-27 season with a 6-3 victory over No. 7 Drexel on Saturday (Nov. 7) at the McArthur Squash Center at Boar’s Head Sports Club.  

The Cavaliers earned five four-game victories and one straight-game win. First-year Calder Murray made his collegiate debut with an 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 victory over Ignatius Lahorra. Senior Krihna Mishra also won in straight games, defeating Youssef Bastawy 11-9, 11-8, 11-6.  

Second-year Juan Irisarri battled through a tightly contested four-game match, defeating Guido Lindner 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9. After splitting the first two games, Irisarri claimed the final two to secure the victory. First-year Mo Saleh earned his first collegiate victory, rallying after dropping the opening game to defeat Thiago Cabrejos 9-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-7. 

Second-year Oscar Okonkwo and third-year Nathan Rosenzweig added four-game victories. Okonkwo defeated Charlie Taylor 9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 12-10, while Rosenzweig topped Darien Benn 11-9, 6-11, 11-3, 11-6. 

Cavalier Notes 

  • Virginia improves to 1-0 on the season. 
  • The Cavaliers have won back-to-back meetings against Drexel after defeating the Dragons 8-1 in the 2026 MASC Championship final. 
  • Krishna Mishra earned his 18th career victory, improving to 18-12. 
  • Oscar Okonkwo extended his winning streak to eight matches, improving his career record to 13-4. 

UP NEXT 

  • The Cavaliers return to action on Sunday (Nov. 15), hosting Yale at 2:45 p.m. at the McArthur Squash Center. 

Match Results

No. 4 Virginia 6, No. 7 Drexel 3 

1 | Luhann Groenewald (DU) def. Juan Jose Torres (VA) – 11-9, 5-11, 5-11, 11-6, 12-10 

2 | Juan Irisarri (VA) def. Guido Lindner (DU)  – 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9 

3 | Krishna Mishra (VA) def. Youssef Bastawy (DU) – 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 

4 | Mohamed Saleh (VA) def. Thiago Cabrejos (DU) – 9-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-7 

5 | Oscar Okonkwo (VA) def. Charlie Taylor (DU) – 9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 12-10 

6 | Nathan Rosenzweig (VA) def. Darien Benn (DU) – 11-9, 6-11, 11-3, 11-6 

7 | Tavneet Singh Mundra (DU) def. Ewan Harris (VA) – 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6 

8 | Dumitru Goian (DU) def. Christian Keng (VA) – 11-9, 3-11, 7-11, 11-3, 11-8 

9 | Calder Murray (VA) def. Ignatius Lahorra (DU) – 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 

10 (Exh.) | Henry Raine (VA) def. Shomari Wiltshire (DU) – 11-9, 11-6, 11-5 