No. 4 Virginia Tops No. 7 Drexel, 6-3, in Season Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Virginia men’s squash team (1-0) opened its 2026-27 season with a 6-3 victory over No. 7 Drexel on Saturday (Nov. 7) at the McArthur Squash Center at Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Cavaliers earned five four-game victories and one straight-game win. First-year Calder Murray made his collegiate debut with an 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 victory over Ignatius Lahorra. Senior Krihna Mishra also won in straight games, defeating Youssef Bastawy 11-9, 11-8, 11-6.

Second-year Juan Irisarri battled through a tightly contested four-game match, defeating Guido Lindner 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9. After splitting the first two games, Irisarri claimed the final two to secure the victory. First-year Mo Saleh earned his first collegiate victory, rallying after dropping the opening game to defeat Thiago Cabrejos 9-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-7.

Second-year Oscar Okonkwo and third-year Nathan Rosenzweig added four-game victories. Okonkwo defeated Charlie Taylor 9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 12-10, while Rosenzweig topped Darien Benn 11-9, 6-11, 11-3, 11-6.