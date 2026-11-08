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No. 9 Hoos Make Statement Against No. 12 ArkansasNo. 9 Hoos Make Statement Against No. 12 Arkansas

No. 9 Hoos Make Statement Against No. 12 Arkansas

All five starters scored in double figures Sunday for No. 9 Virginia, which routed No. 12 Arkansas 91-72 in the Skyscanner Capital Showcase at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
VirginiaSports.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In their first major challenge of the young season, the Virginia Cavaliers showed why they’re ranked in the top 10 nationally. Facing No. 12 Arkansas in the Skyscanner Capital Showcase, No. 9 UVA built a 27-point lead in the second half en route to a 91-72 victory Sunday afternoon (Nov. 8) at Capital One Arena.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Wahoos (3-0), including 7-foot center Johann Grünloh, who was named the game’s MVP. Grünloh finished with 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and a game-high five blocked shots.

“One of Johann's most complete games in a Virginia uniform,” head coach Ryan Odom said.

The Hoos’ margin of victory was their largest ever against a ranked non-conference opponent.

“Give them credit,” Arkansas head coach John Calipari said. “Don't look at us like we're awful. We're not awful. We're just really young and inexperienced. But they're really good. They're a basketball team. When you watched it, it had to be fun.”

Indeed, the Virginia fans in the crowd of 10,977 at the Washington Wizards’ arena enjoyed themselves immensely. Arkansas supporters turned out in good numbers, but they grew steadily quieter as the game went on.

With a minute to play, Cavalier fans rose to their feet, almost as one, and began chanting, “U-V-A! U-V-A! U-V-A!”

“We appreciate all the fans from both teams that showed up to make the atmosphere really, really strong and NCAA tournament-like,” Odom said.

With an experienced and talented nucleus back from a team that finished 30-6 last season, Odom put together an ambitious non-conference schedule. Still to come are games with Kentucky, Connecticut, Maryland, Xavier and Marquette.

“I think it prepares us for what's coming [later] in January, February or even March,” said Grünloh, who’s in his second year at UVA. “We get good preparation for the big games at the end, and I think that helps us come closer together and be ready for those.”

Sam Lewis and Thijs De Ridder scored 16 points apiece to lead UVA, and the 6-foot-9 De Ridder also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

De Ridder, the ACC’s Preseason Player of the Year, picked up two early fouls and went to the bench with 18:17 left in the first half. Kalu Anya, a transfer from Saint Louis, came in and acquitted himself well in De Ridder’s place.

“He did amazing,” De Ridder said.

Anya finished with three points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 18-plus minutes.

“Any time I come into the game, I’ve just got to do what I do and contribute to winning,” Anya said.

Another reserve who shined for Virginia was guard Elijah Gertrude, who scored eight points and came up with a game-high three steals.

“Everybody has to be ready,” De Ridder said.

De Ridder’s foul trouble wasn’t ideal for UVA, but “I’ve got to go in there and just take care of business,” Anya said, “and I think that's what we did today. So I think I provide a lot to the team. I played a better game today, but I still feel like I have a lot more to contribute.”

Second-year point guard Chance Mallory totaled 15 points, two steals and a game-high six assists, and he turned the ball over only once.

“He does all the things that you need a point guard to do to help your team win,” Odom said, “and he's not afraid of anything.”

Game Highlights

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Of the Cavaliers’ starters, only forward Nolan Adekunle is new to the program, and he didn’t stand out in either of the team’s first two games. Against the Razorbacks (1-1), though, the 6-foot-7 Adekunle hit 3 of 7 shots from beyond the arc and finished with 13 points.

“It was Nolan's best game,” Odom said. “You could see Nolan's very comfortable out there as a fifth starter, and he's versatile. He can play the 3, 4, and he could play really big as well if he needed to. And so he's a key piece.”

De Ridder returned to the game with 11:51 to play in the first half and put Virginia ahead to stay about a minute later with the first of his two 3-pointers.

“A year ago, probably, if he was in that situation, it would have been a little bit more of a disjointed game for him,” Odom said. “and I think the stats probably would have said the same.”

Against Arkansas, De Ridder “calmed down and came back in and really just was focused on trying to help the team win, win a possession, get to the half in a good space,” Odom said. “He was very positive throughout that situation.”

De Ridder picked up his third foul late in the first half, but that didn’t change his approach to the game, he said. “I kept being aggressive, even in defense. Of course, you’ve got to be careful now. But I think I was just too hyped a little bit in the beginning. That's something I have to work on as well. But that's all mental.”

The Hoos led 46-27 at the break and 76-49 with 8:23 to play. Arkansas rallied and cut its deficit to 15 with 2:52 remaining, but the Cavaliers maintained their poise and closed the game out with no drama.

“They're a top-10 team, maybe even better, the way they played today and they competed,” Calipari said.

There’s a lot of season left, Odom noted.

“Just like Arkansas has to develop their overall team, well, so do we,” Odom said. “We're not a finished product at this point. And so shame on us or either team if we stay where we're at right now. We have to continue to get better. Just because we're experienced with four guys back doesn't mean we're this well-oiled machine. We're not. We have to continue to improve if we want to achieve our goals.”

UP NEXT: The Cavaliers face a quick turnaround. Their next game is Tuesday night against Bucknell (0-2) at John Paul Jones Arena. The 9 o’clock game will air on ACC Network.

Bucknell has lost to Maryland in College Park, Md., and to Old Dominion in Lewisburg, Pa., this season.

The Hoos are 2-1 all-time against the Bison. They haven’t met since Dec. 28, 2000, when UVA won 99-49 at University Hall.

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Chance Mallory totaled 15 points, a game-high six assists and two steals SundayChance Mallory totaled 15 points, a game-high six assists and two steals Sunday