Virginia Closes Homestand with Four-Set Loss to Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia finished its four-match homestand with a 3-1 loss to Notre Dame in Memorial Gymnasium on Sunday.

The Cavaliers (6-17, 2-12 ACC) responded to a 25-15 loss in the opening set by taking set two, 25-21, but the Fighting Irish (6-17, 3-11 ACC) grabbed a pair of tight sets to close the match, 25-21 and 25-23. Reese Wuebker led Virginia with 17 kills while Emily Fowler added five blocks. For Notre Dame, Sydney Helmers matched Wuebker’s 17 kills while Mae Kordas and Anna Bjork were each in double figures with 13 kills and 12 kills respectively.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Notre Dame 25 (1), Virginia 15 (0)

The Hoos battled early on as a Wuebker service ace tied the set at 7-7, but Notre Dame then won eight of the next ten points to lead 15-9. The Irish pushed their lead to 21-13 with a 5-0 run and closed the set with another 5-0 run after Virginia picked up a pair of points on a Notre Dame set error and a Wuebker kill.

Set 2: Virginia 25 (1), Notre Dame 21 (1)

After a 4-4 tie, the Cavaliers took the lead for good on a 3-0 run and led 12-7 after three straight points, capitalizing on a Notre Dame service error and two attack errors.. A Zoey Dood service ace and a Wuebker kill made it 17-11, though Notre Dame cut the deficit to 17-14 and later got within one at 20-19. Virginia scored five of the set’s final seven points, ending it with Dood’s third ace of the frame.

Set 3: Notre Dame 25 (2), Virginia 21 (1)

Notre Dame never trailed in the third set, though Virginia battled as the two teams were tied six times, the last coming at 19-19 . The set was tied six times, the last coming at 19-19 before the Irish finished with six of the final eight points.

Set 4: Notre Dame 25 (3), Virginia 23 (1)

Virginia led 5-4 before Notre Dame ripped off a 4-0 run and eventually led by as many as six at 17-11 and 19-13. The Cavaliers fought back, trailing 22-18 before a 3-0 run on two Wuebker kills and a Wuebker ace made it 22-21. Ella Brodner and Becca Wight each picked up a kill to tie the set at 23-23, but Notre Dame scored the final two points to take the match.

MATCH NOTES

Zoey Dood surpassed the 1,000-assist mark in her career. With 19 assists in the match, she now has 1,013 in her career.

Reese Wuebker led Virginia with 17 kills. It was her seventh match of the season with 17-plus kills, and her fourth in a match that went four sets.

Virginia out-blocked Notre Dame, 8-6. The Hoos have out-blocked their opponent in five of their last six matches.

NEXT UP

Virginia hits the road next week for matches at Wake Forest on Friday and at NC State on Sunday





