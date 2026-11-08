Virginia Sets Another Course Record in Rivanna Romp Sweep

EARLYSVILLE, Va. -- The Virginia rowing team set a course record in the Varsity Eight and swept both races at the Rivanna Romp today (Nov. 8) on the Rivanna Reservoir.

The annual regatta featured crews from Clemson, George Washington, High Point, Minnesota, North Carolina and Old Dominion. Virginia has captured the last 20 Varsity Eight races at the Romp, while the UVA Varsity Four has won 17 of the last 19 races.

UVA won the Varsity Eight in a record time of 12:34.58, which topped the Cavaliers’ previous mark of 12:49.5 set in 2022. UVA’s 2V8 finished second at 12:58.87 followed by Clemson (13:10.49), North Carolina (13:19.54) and Minnesota (13:23.51).

The Cavaliers raced to their win in the Varsity Four with a time of 14:20.70, topping UVA’s 2V8 which came in second at 14:31.85. The Cavaliers’ 3V4 was third at 14:32.86 followed by North Carolina’s 2V4 and Minnesota’s V4.

UVA’s Varsity Eight claimed the win at the Rivanna Romp, completing the 4,000-meter course with a winning time of 13:39.51.

The Cavaliers' Varsity Four defeated UVA’s Second Varsity Four 14:38.64-14:46.27. Minnesota’s 2V4 finished third at 14:58.07 and UVA’s 3V4 placed fourth at 15:02.56. UVA’s 4V4 placed seventh at 15:22.68 and the 5V4 was eighth at 15:26.87. UVA 6V4 finished 19th at 16:10.83.

"I have tremendous admiration and appreciation for the work our athletes have put in throughout the summer and fall,” UVA head coach Wesley Ng said. “Their persistence in training has been remarkable, and it was a joy to see so many of them rewarded with the opportunity to race in front of our home crowd (fielding six competitive eights isn’t easy!).

“Our Varsity Eight established another course record, and while we were fortunate to have cooperative conditions, I think it’s particularly exciting that we’ve raced three different lineups in setting those three records. We’re still discovering what our team can become.”

In addition to today’s Varsity Eight record time, the Cavaliers also established new collegiate course records at the Head of the Charles and Princeton Chase.

"Our alumnae, parents and friends of Virginia Rowing were extraordinary today, and I hope everyone in our community can feel the momentum building around this program,” Ng added. "As we turn our attention toward winter training, we have a responsibility to make the most of that momentum by learning from our experiences and expanding our capacity to perform. We’ve made meaningful progress, but there is so much more we believe this group can accomplish.”

Virginia will participate in the USRowing Small Boats Nationals on Nov. 14-15 in West Windsor, N.J.

Virginia Lineups

Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Paula Lutz, 7-seat: Elsa Hartman, 6-seat: Flynn Greene, 5-seat: PJ Balazy, 4-seat: Clara Hornnaess, 3-seat: Skylar Morrison, 2-seat: Lila Henn, Bow: Madeleine Agudelo

Second Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: Emma Alimbau-Borrás, 7-seat: Claudia Kerry-Roger, 6-seat: Georgia Allen, 5-seat: Ava Gormley, 4-seat: Ayla O’Neill, 3-seat: Sophia Cavalieri, 2-seat: Ella Weeks, Bow: Giada Laurelli

Third Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Clementine Riegelhaupt, Stroke: Sophie Bell, 7-seat: Ava Cathey, 6-seat: Elena Bloom, 5-seat: Eva Morton, 4-seat: Claire Lingle, 3-seat: Aofie Turner, 2-seat: Molly Peacock and Bow: Enya Gilroy

Fourth Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Nuria Revilla, Stroke: Skylar Gash, 7-seat: Hannah Al-Karmi, 6-seat: Sarah Rapaglia, 5-seat: Anna Schrieber, 4-seat: Zara Ford, 3-seat: Sophie Gallagher, 2-seat: Paulina Almy, Bow: Gianna Vigliotti

Fifth Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Shelby Bavin, Stroke: Addison Worton, 7-seat: Mira Meek, 6-seat: Charlotte Purkiss, 5-seat: Grace Torchiana, 4-seat: Molly Bidwell, 3-seat: Mackenzie Kemp, 2-seat: Dorin Flynn, Bow: Juliet Hutton

Sixth Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Anastasia Cawley, Stroke: Mackenzie Fosdick, 7-seat: Katherine Kerko, 6-seat: Gabrielle Fenwick, 5-seat: Elsa Holleran, 4-seat: Anne Crouch, 3-seat: Naomi Ronen, 2-seat: Addison Loveday, Bow: Tulip Ford

Varsity Four

Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Paula Lutz, 3-seat: Skylar Morrison, 2-seat: Flynn Greene, Bow: Madeleine Agudelo

Second Varsity Four

Coxswain: Clementine Riegelhaupt, Stroke: Clara Hornnaess, 3-seat: Elsa Hartman, 2-seat: Lila Henn, Bow: PJ Balazy

Third Varsity Four

Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: Emma Alimbau-Bòrras, 3-seat: Claudia Kerry-Roger, 2-seat: Sophia Cavalieri, Bow: Georgia Allen

Fourth Varsity Four

Coxswain: Nuria Revilla, Stroke: Ella Weeks, 3-seat: Ava Gormley, 2-seat: Ayla O’Neill, Bow: Giada Laurelli

Fifth Varsity Four

Coxswain: Sami Goldman, Stroke: Sophie Bell, 3-seat: Ava Cathey, 2-seat: Eva Morton, Bow: Claire Lingle

Sixth Varsity Four

Coxswain: Kayla Jaffe, Stroke: Elena Bloom, 3-seat: Aofie Turner, 2-seat: Skylar Gash, Bow: Enya Gilroy