Virginia’s Home Finale Against North Carolina Set for 12:30 p.m.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia football’s final home game against North Carolina on Nov. 21 will kick off at 12:30 p.m. and be broadcast live on CW Sports. The game can also be heard live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network and Virginia Sports mobile app.

Virginia Athletics is offering a limited-time Thanksgiving ticket bundle featuring one reserved ticket for UVA’s home men’s basketball game against Loyola Maryland on Nov. 20 and the UNC football game at a discounted price. The offer expires Wednesday (Nov. 11) at 11:59 p.m. ET. All sales are subject to Virginia Athletics ticket policies.

Known as the “South’s Oldest Rivalry,” Virginia (4-5, 2-3 ACC) and North Carolina (5-4, 2-3) will meet for the 131st time next Saturday. The matchup will also tie for the second-most rivalry games played all-time between FBS opponents.

Next Saturday’s home finale against the Tar Heels will also be the Cavaliers' Senior Day in which UVA will honor its upperclassmen prior to kickoff. In its second season under head coach Bill Belichick, North Carolina hosts Louisville this Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Up next, Virginia welcomes California (3-6, 2-4) to Scott Stadium on Saturday (Nov. 14) at 3:30 p.m. in an afternoon tilt to air on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. Both the Cavaliers and Golden Bears are looking to snap three-game losing skids.

Game Times & TV Networks for ACC Football Week 12 (Nov. 20-21)

Clemson at Duke, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN - Friday, Nov. 20, as previously announced

Syracuse at Boston College, noon on ACC Network

North Carolina at Virginia, 12:30 p.m. on CW Sports

NC State at Florida State, 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

Stanford at Cal, 4:30 p.m./7:30 p.m. on ACC Network

SMU at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. on NBC – as previously announced

The following games have been placed under a six-day hold:

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

Pitt at Louisville