Dylan Dietrich Wins Sioux Falls Challenger Title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Virginia fourth-year Dylan Dietrich is playing in the MarketBeat Open, an ATP Challenger 100-level tournament being held Oct. 29-Nov. 1 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Dietrich picked up his first career win against an ATP top-100 player, defeating No. 94 Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-3 in the second round. Brooksby was the tournament's top seed. Dietrich opened with a straight-set win against No. 218 Colton Smith.
Dietrich topped No. 210 JJ Wolf in straight sets in the quarterfinals. He topped Aidan Mayo 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday in the semifinals.
In Sunday's final, Dietrich dropped the first set 6-1 against the 5-seed Liam Draxl, but stormed back with 6-3, 6-4 victories in the second and third sets to secure the victory.
Dietrich has made the semifinals in his last three Challenger appearances and is 33-7 in pro-level matches since June 1. He is on a 10-match win streak heading into this week's Charlottesville Challenger.
Sioux Falls
R32 #254 Dylan Dietrich def. #218 Colton Smith 6-3, 7-5
R16 #254 Dylan Dietrich def. (1) #99 Jenson Brooksby
QF #254 Dylan Dietrich def #210 JJ Wolf 6-2, 7-5
SF #254 Dylan Dietrich def #336 Aidan Mayo 6-4, 6-2
F #254 Dylan Dietrich def. (5) #194 Liam Draxl 1-6, 6-3, 6-4