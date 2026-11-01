Virginia Sets Course Record and Sweeps Both Events at Princeton Chase

PRINCETON, N.J. – The Virginia rowing team smashed the course record in the Women’s Open 8+ and won the 4+ at the Princeton Chase today (Nov. 1) on Lake Carnegie in Princeton, N.J.

UVA’s Varsity Eight topped Princeton 13:31.211-13:36.879 in the Women’s Open 8+, shattering UVA’s previous record of 13:41.434 in 2012. Rutgers (13:58.841) finished third, while UVA’s Second Varsity Eight finished fourth (14:07.216) followed by Princeton’s 2V8 (14:10.868) in fifth. Brie Joe (coxswain), Paula Lutz, Skylar Morrison, Flynn Greene, Elsa Hartman, Lila Henn, PJ Balazy, Clara Hornnaess and Maddie Agudelo represented the Cavaliers’ record-breaking V8 crew.

“I’m proud of how our athletes approached today’s racing in both the eights and fours,” UVA head coach Wesley Ng said. “The competition was strong, and our team reflected our programmatic approach with generosity, calm, and professionalism.

“We’ve made meaningful progress since 2024, and it’s rewarding to see that growth while recognizing that improvement isn’t linear. There’s plenty to celebrate and still much to learn. Our Second Varsity Eight made its season debut, providing valuable insights and opportunities to improve as we prepare to host the Rivanna Romp next Sunday.”

UVA’s V4 raced to a win in the 4+ with a time of 15:31.941. Princeton A placed second at 15:33.618 and UVA’s 2V4 was third at 15:50.359. Princeton B finished fourth at 15:53.154 and Virginia’s 3V4 placed fifth at 16:08.373. UVA’s 4V4 was 11th at 16:35.111. Joe, Lutz, Morrison, Greene and Agudelo were part of the winning crew.

“It was especially rewarding to see Clara Hornnaess ’30, Molly Peacock ’30 and Daniela Raguckaite ’30 wear the V-Sabre for the first time,” Ng added. “All three performed wonderfully, and we’re excited to bring our entire team together to race next weekend.”

Virginia concludes fall action by hosting its annual Rivanna Romp on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Results

Women’s Open 8+

1. Virginia A, 13:31.211, 2. Princeton A, 13:36.879, 3. Rutgers A, 13:58.841, 4. Virginia B, 14:07.216, 5. Princeton B, 14:10.868

Women’s 4+

1. Virginia A, 15:31.941, 2. Princeton A, 15:33.618, 3. Virginia B, 15:50.359, 4. Princeton B, 15:53, 154, 5. Virginia C, 16:08.373, 11. Virginia D, 16:35.111

Virginia Lineups

Women’s Open 8+

Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Paula Lutz, 7-seat: Skylar Morrison, 6-seat: Flynn Greene, 5-seat: Elsa Hartman, 4-seat: Lila Henn, 3-seat: PJ Balazy, 2-seat: Clara Hornnaess, Bow: Maddie Agudelo

Second Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Clementine Riegelhaupt, Stroke: Georgia Allen, 7-seat: Molly Peacock, 6-seat: Claudia Kerry-Roger, 5-seat: Sophia Cavalieri, 4-seat: Ayla O’Neill, 3-seat: Ava Gormley, 2-seat: Ella Weeks, Bow: Ava Cathey

Women’s 4+ Final

Varsity Four

Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Paula Lutz, 3-seat: Skylar Morrison, 2-seat: Flynn Greene, Bow: Maddie Agudelo

Second Varsity Four

Coxswain: Sami Goldman, Stroke: Clara Hornnaess, 3-seat: Elsa Hartman, 2-seat: Lila Henn, Bow: PJ Balazy

Third Varsity Four

Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: Georgia Allen, 3-seat: Molly Peacock, 2-seat: Claudia Kerry-Roger, Bow: Ava Cathey

Fourth Varsity Four

Coxswain: Clementine Riegelhaupt, Stroke: Daniela Raguckaite, 3-seat: Ava Gormley, 2-seat: Ayla O’Neill, Bow: Skylar Gash