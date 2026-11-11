Homestretch Arrives for Cavaliers

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — After making history last year by winning a program-record 11 games, the University of Virginia football team came into the 2026 season with lofty goals. The Cavaliers wanted to return to Charlotte, N.C., for the ACC championship game and, after winning this time, then advance to the College Football Playoff.

Those objectives are no longer possibilities for UVA, which is 4-5 overall and 2-4 in ACC. Even so, head coach Tony Elliott said Tuesday during his weekly media availability at the Hardie Center, the Wahoos still have multiple goals they’re trying to achieve.

The Hoos want to become bowl-eligible and end the year with a postseason victory, and they can still win what Elliott called “the state championship.” UVA closes the regular season against Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium, and the Cavaliers, who reclaimed the Commonwealth Cup last year, haven’t won in Blacksburg since 1998.

The key for his team now, Elliott said, is to “focus on what you can control, what you do have ahead of you, and that's really what we've been focused on ... Now it's really just accepting the challenge of facing the adversity that you have in front of you. And don't run from it, run to it, and know that if you do that, on the other side there's gonna be a tremendous amount of growth. So there’s still a lot of things to focus on, even though maybe a couple of things we started the season focusing on are out of the picture.”

The Cavaliers, who are coming off their second and final bye week, will play their two next games at home before traveling to Blacksburg for the regular-season finale.

The homestretch begins with Heroes Appreciation Day at Scott Stadium. At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the Cavaliers take on the California Golden Bears (3-6, 2-4) there. Virginia hosts North Carolina (5-4, 2-3) at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Game 10 #GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 https://t.co/XNURQ3hpvp — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 10, 2026

Virginia has won 10 of its past 12 games at Scott Stadium, a stretch that started last season. UVA has lost only once at home this season: to Duke on Oct. 23. Eight days later, the Cavaliers fell 51-7 to then-No. 14 Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., a defeat that left them with several issues to address during the bye week.

Offensive guard Noah Josey said Tuesday that the Hoos have benefited from studying their breakdowns.

“I think last week was a great week for us as a program,” Josey said. “I thought we started the week off really well, taking a lot of accountability on all fronts. I thought everybody did a good job of looking in the mirror and figuring out what we can do better and the little things, the little areas where we can improve.”

Elliott said it’s “been a good two weeks of just having a chance to, one, just be able to really dive into yourself before you have to play another opponent.”

Josey is one of the Cavaliers' captains, along with linebacker Maddox Marcellus, punter Daniel Sparks and tight end Dakota Twitty. They were chosen in a vote of UVA players after the team's eighth game.

Josey said the Cavaliers are committed to putting together a strong November.

“I think everybody on this team is a competitor,” he said, “and everybody on this team loves football. So at the end of the day, we want to put the best product on the field. We want to go there and win games. We love each other, and this is a tight-knit team, so we want to keep playing for each other.”

Virginia has dropped four of its past five games, and Elliott said there have been “some honest conversations as a team, as a coaching staff” about fixing the problems that have led to that slide.

Injuries haven’t helped. The Hoos have been short-handed at several positions, but Elliott said he expects wide receiver Kameron Courtney and tailback Jekail Middlebrook to be available against Cal. Courtney has missed the past three games, and Middlebrook, Virginia’s leading rusher, didn’t play against Wake.

“So you get a couple of guys back that you're counting on to be to be playmakers,” Elliott said. “We’ve got to find [ways] to get them in space so they can go and make plays.”

Moreover, Elliott said, safeties Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter have returned to practice. Hillman has missed the past three games and Minter the past two. But two other key players on defense—defensive back Corey Costner and linebacker Myles Brown—are “day to day” while recovering from injuries, Elliott said, and linebacker Landon Danley suffered a long-term injury against Wake.