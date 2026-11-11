Lambe, Dos Santos Named to All-ACC Second Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday (Nov. 11) it’s All-ACC Teams for the 2026 men’s soccer season. Fourth-year midfielders Brendan Lambe and Marco Dos Santos were each named second-team selections.

Lambe led the Cavaliers in points with 20 in a breakout season for the midfielder. A team captain in 2026, Lambe recorded career highs with six goals and eight assists on the year. His eight assists led the team and ranked sixth in the ACC. He was involved in three of Virginia’s four goals against Queens to set a career high with four points in a game.

Dos Santos ranked second on the team with 18 points, also setting a career-high with six goals on the season. A team captain in 2026, his seven assists ranked second on the team and ninth in the ACC. Dos Santos led the team with 10 assists in 2025 for a total of 17 in two seasons as a Cavalier.

For the season, Lambe and Dos Santos combined for 12 total goals and assisted each other on five different occasions; the most common connection for the Cavaliers on the season.

2026 ACC Men’s Soccer Season Honors

Offensive Player of the Year: Joschi Schelb, Sr., F, North Carolina

Defensive Player of the Year: Enzo Panozzo, 5th, D, SMU

Co-Midfielder of the Year: Jaylinn Mitchell, Sr., SMU; Jack Pymm, So., Stanford

Goalkeeper of the Year: Jonathan Evans, Jr., SMU

Freshman of the Year: Jack Ottley, M, Duke

Coach of the Year: Kevin Hudson, SMU

2026 All-ACC Team

First Team

Ransford Gyan, F, Clemson

Jack Ottley, M, Duke

Joschi Schelb, F, North Carolina

Luca Nikolai, D, North Carolina

Aidan Payne, M, NC State

Jonathan Evans, GK, SMU

Jaylinn Mitchell, M, SMU

Ryan Clanton-Pimentel, D, SMU

Enzo Panozzo, D, SMU

Stephan Soghomonian, SMU

Jack Pymm, M, Stanford

Second Team

Dylan Mafong, M, Boston College

Lukas Magnason, D, Clemson

Remi Okunlola, D, Clemson

Ethan Congleton, F, Duke

Giacomo Zizza, M, Louisville

Nico Loebus, M, North Carolina

Bertil Rygaard Hansen, F, North Carolina

Blake Kelly, GK, Notre Dame

Noah Holmstrom, D, SMU

Marco Dos Santos, M, Virginia

Brendan Lambe, M, Virginia

Noe Uwimana, D, Virginia Tech

Third Team

Andrej Borak, GK, Boston College

D'Andre Pickett, D, California

Mason Jimenez, M, Clemson

Nick Lockermann, D, North Carolina

Ryan Zellefrow, M, North Carolina

Riley Moloney, D, NC State

Nolan Spicer, Notre Dame

Caden Grabfelder, M, Pitt

Villads Landsperg, D, SMU

Alex Chow, M, Stanford

Tate Lorentz, F, Wake Forest

2026 ACC All-Freshman Team

Lucca Guimaraes, M, California

Mateo Tsakiris, M, Clemson

Jack Ottley, M, Duke

Ethan Congleton, F, Duke

Cooper Olson, F, Louisville

Myles Carson, D, North Carolina

Michael Capretto, F, Notre Dame

Tristan Tropeano, F, Notre Dame

Mamadou Tall, F, Pitt

Jayden Fitzgerald Boes, F, Stanford

Tim Fortier, M, Stanford