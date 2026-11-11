Lambe, Dos Santos Named to All-ACC Second Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday (Nov. 11) it’s All-ACC Teams for the 2026 men’s soccer season. Fourth-year midfielders Brendan Lambe and Marco Dos Santos were each named second-team selections.
Lambe led the Cavaliers in points with 20 in a breakout season for the midfielder. A team captain in 2026, Lambe recorded career highs with six goals and eight assists on the year. His eight assists led the team and ranked sixth in the ACC. He was involved in three of Virginia’s four goals against Queens to set a career high with four points in a game.
Dos Santos ranked second on the team with 18 points, also setting a career-high with six goals on the season. A team captain in 2026, his seven assists ranked second on the team and ninth in the ACC. Dos Santos led the team with 10 assists in 2025 for a total of 17 in two seasons as a Cavalier.
For the season, Lambe and Dos Santos combined for 12 total goals and assisted each other on five different occasions; the most common connection for the Cavaliers on the season.
2026 ACC Men’s Soccer Season Honors
Offensive Player of the Year: Joschi Schelb, Sr., F, North Carolina
Defensive Player of the Year: Enzo Panozzo, 5th, D, SMU
Co-Midfielder of the Year: Jaylinn Mitchell, Sr., SMU; Jack Pymm, So., Stanford
Goalkeeper of the Year: Jonathan Evans, Jr., SMU
Freshman of the Year: Jack Ottley, M, Duke
Coach of the Year: Kevin Hudson, SMU
2026 All-ACC Team
First Team
Ransford Gyan, F, Clemson
Jack Ottley, M, Duke
Joschi Schelb, F, North Carolina
Luca Nikolai, D, North Carolina
Aidan Payne, M, NC State
Jonathan Evans, GK, SMU
Jaylinn Mitchell, M, SMU
Ryan Clanton-Pimentel, D, SMU
Enzo Panozzo, D, SMU
Stephan Soghomonian, SMU
Jack Pymm, M, Stanford
Second Team
Dylan Mafong, M, Boston College
Lukas Magnason, D, Clemson
Remi Okunlola, D, Clemson
Ethan Congleton, F, Duke
Giacomo Zizza, M, Louisville
Nico Loebus, M, North Carolina
Bertil Rygaard Hansen, F, North Carolina
Blake Kelly, GK, Notre Dame
Noah Holmstrom, D, SMU
Marco Dos Santos, M, Virginia
Brendan Lambe, M, Virginia
Noe Uwimana, D, Virginia Tech
Third Team
Andrej Borak, GK, Boston College
D'Andre Pickett, D, California
Mason Jimenez, M, Clemson
Nick Lockermann, D, North Carolina
Ryan Zellefrow, M, North Carolina
Riley Moloney, D, NC State
Nolan Spicer, Notre Dame
Caden Grabfelder, M, Pitt
Villads Landsperg, D, SMU
Alex Chow, M, Stanford
Tate Lorentz, F, Wake Forest
2026 ACC All-Freshman Team
Lucca Guimaraes, M, California
Mateo Tsakiris, M, Clemson
Jack Ottley, M, Duke
Ethan Congleton, F, Duke
Cooper Olson, F, Louisville
Myles Carson, D, North Carolina
Michael Capretto, F, Notre Dame
Tristan Tropeano, F, Notre Dame
Mamadou Tall, F, Pitt
Jayden Fitzgerald Boes, F, Stanford
Tim Fortier, M, Stanford