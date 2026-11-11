No. 6 Cavaliers Dominate Late Show at JPJ

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — If Bucknell came to John Paul Jones Arena hoping to catch Virginia on an off night, the Bison quickly realized that would not be the case.

In a game that started at 9 o’clock, the sixth-ranked Cavaliers scored the first 11 points Tuesday night. They led 53-21 midway and pulled away in the second half for a 95-61 victory before an announced crowd of 11,832.

Virginia took the court at JPJ about 54 hours after defeating then-No. 12 Arkansas 91-72 in a highly anticipated game in Washington, D.C. There wasn’t nearly as much as buzz about Bucknell’s visit to Charlottesville, but that didn’t affect the Wahoos’ preparation.

“We have to face every game the same,” said forward Thijs De Ridder. “If it's Arkansas, if it's Duke, Bucknell, we want to win those games. And if you take care of business, you can see how much fun we have putting the guys on the bench on the court, and it’s always an amazing feeling when you let those guys play.”

For the Cavaliers (4-0), this was their fourth game in eight days, but their energy never lagged. Four players scored in double figures for Virginia, led by second-year point guard Chance Mallory (16 points), who also had six assists and three steals.

AND ANOTHER 1 #GoHoos @accnetwork https://t.co/1NWUpjU2xF — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) November 11, 2026

“We challenged our guys to be ready,” UVA head coach Ryan Odom said, “and we talked a lot about how [when] people turn the TV on, or they choose to come to the game to watch us, are they going to get the same Virginia? Are they going to get Virginia in the way that we play? And I think for the most part we did tonight. That's a big challenge. You can have ups and downs throughout the season, but it can't be because you're not ready to roll, or you're tired, physically tired, mentally tired, whatever it is. You've got to answer.”

Bucknell (0-3) came out in a 1-3-1 zone, a defense against which Virginia hadn’t practiced much this fall. No matter. The Hoos made 37 of 73 shots from the floor, and they were credited with 30 assists on those baskets.

“It’s amazing,” De Ridder said of their unselfishness. “We have this saying: Your pass matters. Every time we give a pass, we're just so confident that our teammates are going to give an extra pass.”

Fourth-year guard Elijah Gertrude led the way with seven assists, four more than his previous career high. Not since a 1995 win over George Mason had the Cavaliers recorded so many assists in a game.

“That's incredible,” Odom said. “I don't think I've ever coached a team that's had 30 assists in a game.”

Johann Grünloh, a 7-foot center, totaled 13 points, a game-high nine rebounds and three blocked shots in only 21 minutes. That’s how much De Ridder played, too, and he contributed 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Joining Mallory, De Ridder and Grünloh in double figures was Nolan Adekunle, a newcomer to the program. Coming off a strong performance against Arkansas, the 6-foot-7 forward shined again, hitting 3 of 4 shots from 3-point range and 5 of 6 overall. He finished with 14 points.

“It’s a process,” said Adekunle, who scored 13 points against Arkansas. “It's a big adjustment for me, or was a big adjustment for me, but now I can really tell that I feel more comfortable from day to day. It's just a nice experience so far. The team fits perfect and I really love it out here.”

He totaled only eight points in Virginia’s first two games—wins over Drexel and Northeastern—but Adekunle said that didn’t frustrate him.

“I knew it was going to take time,” he said. “I'm not too hard on myself. For sure, the Arkansas game was a little bit like an icebreaker for me.”