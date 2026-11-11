Virginia Lands Maria Isabella Errichetto on National Signing Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head women’s golf coach Ria Scott announced Wednesday (Nov. 11) the signing of Maria Isabella Errichetto, who will join the program for the 2027-28 season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maria Isabella Errichetto to the Virginia Women's Golf family," Scott said. "She has established herself as a force in both U.S. and international competition, and her experience representing Colombia on the national team has prepared her to compete at the highest level. We believe she has the talent, experience, and competitive mindset to make an immediate impact on our lineup, and we are excited about what she will bring to our program.”

Errichetto arrives on Grounds with an impressive resume. She is ranked No. 260 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) and checks in at No. 9 on the AJGA Class of 2027 rankings. Additionally, Junior Golf Scoreboard ranked her at No. 11 for the class of 2027.

She tied for ninth at the 2026 U.S. Girls Championship and won the PKBGT Tour Championship in 2025. She has claimed three AJGA wins overall and recorded nine top-five finishes in WAGR ranked events since the beginning of 2025.

A native of Norfolk, Va. Errichetto is a member of the Colombian National Team. She has represented Colombia in the 2025 World Amateur Team Championship in Singapore, the 2025 and 2026 Toyota Junior Cup in Japan, and the 2026 World Junior Girls Championship in Canada.