LaHa Named to ANNIKA Award Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Jaclyn LaHa is one of 25 players named to the final fall watch list for the 2026-26 ANNIKA award presented by Stifel. The ANNIKA Award is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding collegiate golfer.
LaHa is currently ranked No. 2 in the NCAA individual rankings and No. 32 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).
She led the Cavaliers through the fall slate logging four top-five finishes in five events while finishing inside the top-15 in each event. She recorded back-to-back wins at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational and Windy City Collegiate Classic. In in 14 rounds of play LaHa has recorded nine rounds in the sixties for a stroke average of 69.6.
The No. 1 ranked Cavaliers begin their spring slate Jan. 29-30 when they host the Collegiate Invitational at GCC in Guadalajara, Mexico.
2026-2027 ANNIKA Award Final Fall Watch List (listed alphabetically):
Tong An, Oregon
Alicia Bellendir, Mississippi State
Sarah Brentcheneff, Arkansas
Isabel Brozena, Xavier
Anna Davis, Auburn
Valentine Delon, Virginia Tech
Addie Dobson, Missouri
Eila Galitsky, South Carolina
Sarah Hammett, USC
Mia Hammond, Duke
Thanana Kotchasanmanee, Princeton
Chloe Kovelesky, Wake Forest
Jaclyn Laha, Virginia
Katie Li, Duke
Rianne Malixi, Duke
Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas
Haruhi Nakatani, Florida State
Farah O’Keefe, Texas
Meja Örtengren, Stanford
Macy Pate, Wake Forest
Andrea Revuelta, Stanford
Patience Rhodes, Arizona State
Scarlett Schremmer, Miami
Kaitlyn Schroeder, North Florida
Celina Yeo, Oregon
About the ANNIKA Award:
Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award is annually given to the top female Division One collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for AnnikaSorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer and to match the Haskins Award, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer. Farah O'Keefe became the 13th ANNIKA Award winner in 2026.