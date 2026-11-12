LaHa Named to ANNIKA Award Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Jaclyn LaHa is one of 25 players named to the final fall watch list for the 2026-26 ANNIKA award presented by Stifel. The ANNIKA Award is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding collegiate golfer.

LaHa is currently ranked No. 2 in the NCAA individual rankings and No. 32 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

She led the Cavaliers through the fall slate logging four top-five finishes in five events while finishing inside the top-15 in each event. She recorded back-to-back wins at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational and Windy City Collegiate Classic. In in 14 rounds of play LaHa has recorded nine rounds in the sixties for a stroke average of 69.6.

The No. 1 ranked Cavaliers begin their spring slate Jan. 29-30 when they host the Collegiate Invitational at GCC in Guadalajara, Mexico.

2026-2027 ANNIKA Award Final Fall Watch List (listed alphabetically):

Tong An, Oregon

Alicia Bellendir, Mississippi State

Sarah Brentcheneff, Arkansas

Isabel Brozena, Xavier

Anna Davis, Auburn

Valentine Delon, Virginia Tech

Addie Dobson, Missouri

Eila Galitsky, South Carolina

Sarah Hammett, USC

Mia Hammond, Duke

Thanana Kotchasanmanee, Princeton

Chloe Kovelesky, Wake Forest

Jaclyn Laha, Virginia

Katie Li, Duke

Rianne Malixi, Duke

Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas

Haruhi Nakatani, Florida State

Farah O’Keefe, Texas

Meja Örtengren, Stanford

Macy Pate, Wake Forest

Andrea Revuelta, Stanford

Patience Rhodes, Arizona State

Scarlett Schremmer, Miami

Kaitlyn Schroeder, North Florida

Celina Yeo, Oregon