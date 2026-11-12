No. 6 Virginia Travels to Maryland

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 6 Virginia (4-0) travels to Maryland (1-1) for a non-conference game on Friday (Nov. 13). Tipoff at XFINITY Center is set for 8 p.m. The game will be televised on Peacock and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

For Openers

UVA is 4-0 for the second straight season.

Virginia is averaging a school-record 93 points per game and has 10 or more steals in all four games.

UVA Director of Basketball Operations Kelsey Knoche is the daughter of Maryland radio broadcaster Chris Knoche.

ACC Player of the Week Thijs De Ridder is averaging team highs in points (17.8 ppg) and rebounds (8.3 rpg).

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-Maryland game will be televised on Peacock and streamed online at PeacockTV.com/sports/college-basketball.

The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

Our Leader

Head coach Ryan Odom enters his second season at Virginia after leading the Cavaliers to a 30-6 overall record, a 15-3 second-place mark in the ACC and a second NCAA Tournament appearance in 2025-26.

Odom’s 30 wins are the most wins for a Virginia first-year head coach, surpassing Jeff Jones’ 21 wins in 1990-91.

Head coach Ryan Odom enters his second season at Virginia after leading the Cavaliers to a 30-6 overall record, a 15-3 second-place mark in the ACC and a second NCAA Tournament appearance in 2025-26.

Odom has a 34-6 mark at UVA and has posted a 255-133 overall mark in 13 seasons of coaching. He has led Virginia (2026), VCU (2025), Utah State (2023), UMBC (2018) and Lenoir-Rhyne (2016) to NCAA tournament appearances.

Odom coached UMBC to an upset against Virginia in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, marking the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the event’s history.

Odom is the first UVA coach to start his tenure 5-0, surpassing the Cavaliers’ first coach Henry Lannigan (4-0 in 1905-06).

Odom’s 30 wins were the most for a UVA men’s basketball head coach since Tony Bennett’s 35 in 2018-19.

Odom’s 30 wins rank second for a first-year ACC head coach in his debut season, trailing only North Carolina’s Bill Guthridge (34 in 1998).

Odom has led his teams to the conference championship game in each of the last four seasons (Utah State 2023, VCU 2024 and 2025 and UVA 2026).

The Virginia Standard

The Virginia Standard is to pursue excellence and is built on the six pillars of humility, passion, unity, servanthood, thankfulness and accountability.

• We play with pace, share the basketball and our defensive style is to dictate and disrupt.

Hoo Are These Cavaliers?

All Time vs. Maryland

Virginia is 77-107 all-time vs. Maryland, including an 80-72 win last season, in a series that dates back to 1912-13.

UVA has won nine of the last 10 meetings.

The Cavaliers are 26-61 vs. the Terrapins in College Park, including a two-game win streak at XFINITY Center.

UVA has scored 76 points in each of the last three contests.

The last eight meetings between the teams have been decided by 11 or fewer points.

Last Time vs. the Terrapins

Dallin Hall scored a season-high 20 points to lead then-No. 23 Virginia to an 80-72 win over Maryland on Dec. 20, 2025.

Hall shot 8 of 8 from the field and had a team-high six assists in the Cavaliers’ fifth straight win.

Jacari White (15) and Devin Tillis (10) helped UVA to a 38-25 advantage in bench points.

UVA used a 17-0 run spanning halftime and a 15-2 run to gain a 48-37 lead to gain the victory.

Last Time Out

Chance Mallory scored 16 points and dished six assists to lead No. 6 Virginia to a 95-61 win over Bucknell on Nov. 10.

Thijs De Ridder (15), Nolan Adekunle (14) and Johann Grünloh (13) also reached double figures in scoring.

UVA’s 30 assists tied for second-most in school history.

The Cavaliers drilled 12 3-points, blocked 11 shots and had 12 steals in the win.

UVA scored 46 of its points in the paint.

Cavaliers Ranked No. 6 in AP Poll

Virginia is ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Top-25 poll.

The No. 6 ranking is UVA’s highest since a No. 6 ranking on Feb. 20, 2023.

UVA’s No. 9 AP preseason ranking was its highest since a No. 4 ranking to start the 2020-21 season.

The Cavaliers’ No. 9 preseason ranking was their first AP top-25 preseason ranking since a No. 18 ranking in 2022-23.

Been Caught Stealing

Virginia has recorded 10 or more steals in four consecutive games (18 vs. Drexel, 12 vs. Northeastern, 11 vs. Arkansas, 12 vs. Bucknell) for the first time since five consecutive games in November of 1999 (15 vs. Elon, 15 vs. VMI, 12 at South Carolina, 15 at Providence and 10 vs. Arizona State).

Virginia has recorded 10 or more steals in four games (18 vs. Drexel, 12 vs. Northeastern, 11 vs. Arkansas, 12 vs. Bucknell) in a month for the first time since four games in December of 2000 (11 vs. VMI, 12 vs. Tennessee, 10 vs. Bucknell and 18 vs. Dartmouth).

The Cavaliers are averaging 13.3 steals per game in 2026-27.

The 18 steals against Drexel were its most since 18 vs. Dartmouth in 2000 and are tied for fourth on UVA’s single-game steals list.

UVA broke the JPJ record with the 18 steals, topping the 16 vs. NC State in 2008.

On The Horizon