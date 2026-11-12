Odom Inks Mahamadou Landoure for 2027-28

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom announced Thursday (Nov. 12) that Mahamadou Landoure has signed a financial aid agreement with the University of Virginia.

Mahamadou Landoure (pronounced Mah-hah-mah-DOO Lahn-doo-RAY) is a 6-11, 260-pound forward who will join the Cavaliers in 2027-28. The Mali native was part of the NBA Academy Africa and played for Dar City in Tanzania of the Basketball Africa League in 2025-26. Landoure played in five games and averaged 9.0 points over his last three games. He will compete for Bridgton Academy (Maine) in 2026-27. Former UVA standout Ugonna Onyenso was also part of the NBA Academy Africa before his collegiate career.

"We are excited to welcome Mahamadou to the Virginia Basketball family," Odom said. “Mahamadou is talented, athletic and is a terrific rebounder with great hands. "We love his size and upside, and he’s a great fit for our program."

No. 6 Virginia travels to Maryland for a non-conference tilt on Friday, Nov. 13. Tipoff at XFINITY Center is set for 8 p.m. The game will be televised on Peacock and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network.