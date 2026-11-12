Q&A with Stella Kermes & Sean Gray

1. After earning All-ACC honors, what is something you (or the team) have been working on heading into regionals?

SK: After ACC's, our women's team has one goal and that is to make it to the national championship. We were very disappointed with our seventh-place finish at ACCs and we know that as a team, we are capable of so much more. Individually, I believe I can definitely be all-region and I will try to place as high as possible for our team.

SG: Individually, I am looking to place in the top 15 and attempt to lead the team to a top six finish, while beating some top teams in the process.

2. What is one area of growth that you have seen in yourself since the start of the season?

SK: I have seen myself really grow in maturity in the way I race. I have learned how I like to race and what strategies work best for me, which has allowed me to race to the best of my ability. I also think I have developed a better mentality in cross country, which has always been a bit of a struggle.

SG: My mental toughness and ability to push through pain. I have found myself improving sleep and recovery as well throughout the season, while focusing on feeling good for workouts and races.

3. What is one thing about the UVA Cross Country team that you would love for the casual Hoo (fan) to know?

SK: Our UVA women's team really cares about each other. This is my closest group of friends here at UVA and I wouldn't have it any other way. We push each other to be the best we can be, but we also have a ton of fun in the process.

SG: We are a really funny group, we love hanging out and are always happy to meet people.

4. How did you get into Cross Country?

SK: I got into cross country because of my dad. I did competitive gymnastics for my whole life up until middle school and my dad has always been a big runner, competing in road races and trail races.

SG: I got into cross country and distance running through my parents’ business. They own a road race events company and put on local road races. I realized how good I was at running through that and ended up doing track throughout middle school and in my sophomore year decided to make the switch to XC from soccer.

5. Why did you choose UVA?

SK: I chose UVA for so many reasons. What really drew me to the program was the girls on the team and their bond to one another. I also loved the coaching staff, Coach Joelle and their goals for UVA and what they want to accomplish. I wanted a school that had strong academics as well as athletics too. And of course, UVA is such a beautiful campus; I couldn't turn it down.

SG: UVA was the best balance between academics, athletics and social life. The team is very close and I could feel it when I was visiting. The coaching and training are also top-notch and I could see myself performing the best here out of anywhere else and the academics are on par with the best schools in the nation.