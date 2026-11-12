Virginia Cross Country Turns Sights to NCAA Regionals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and No. 22 women’s cross country programs are set to travel to Spartanburg, S.C. for the 2026 NCAA Southeast Regional Championships on Friday (Nov. 13) hosted by USC Upstate. The women will kick things off with a 6k race starting at 10 a.m. followed by the men’s 10k race at 11 a.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW

The races will not be streamed, but live results are available using the following link. Results can also be followed through the team’s official X account (@UVAtfcc).

Live Results

Course Maps

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

10 a.m. | Women’s 6k

11 a.m. | Men’s 10k

RANKINGS

The Virginia women enter the meet ranked No. 22 in the USTFCCCA Week Six National Poll and seventh in the Southeast Region. Four men’s teams and seven women’s teams entering the NCAA Southeast Regionals currently appear in the national rankings:

Men Women No. 9 Wake Forest No. 2 NC State No. 15 Virginia Tech No. 9 South Carolina No. 18 Eastern Kentucky No. 12 Clemson No. 23 Furman No. 14 Virginia Tech (RV) Duke No. 18 North Carolina (RV) North Carolina No. 19 Duke No. 22 Virginia (RV) Kentucky

NCAA Southeast Regional Participants

App State, Bellarmine, Campbell, Charleston Southern, Charlotte, Citadel, Clemson, Coastal Carolina, Col. of Charleston, Davidson, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Elon, Furman, Gardner-Webb, George Mason, Hampton, High Point, James Madison, Kentucky, Liberty, Longwood, Louisville, Morehead State, Murray State, NC Central, NC State, Norfolk State, North Carolina, Northern Kentucky, Queens, Radford, Richmond, South Carolina, UNC-Asheville, UNC-Greensboro, UNCW, USC Upstate, Virginia, Virginia Tech, VMI, Wake Forest, Western Carolina, Western Kentucky, William & Mary, Winthrop, Wofford

NCAA QUALIFICATIONS