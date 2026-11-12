Virginia Cross Country Turns Sights to NCAA Regionals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and No. 22 women’s cross country programs are set to travel to Spartanburg, S.C. for the 2026 NCAA Southeast Regional Championships on Friday (Nov. 13) hosted by USC Upstate. The women will kick things off with a 6k race starting at 10 a.m. followed by the men’s 10k race at 11 a.m.
HOW TO FOLLOW
The races will not be streamed, but live results are available using the following link. Results can also be followed through the team’s official X account (@UVAtfcc).
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
10 a.m. | Women’s 6k
11 a.m. | Men’s 10k
RANKINGS
The Virginia women enter the meet ranked No. 22 in the USTFCCCA Week Six National Poll and seventh in the Southeast Region. Four men’s teams and seven women’s teams entering the NCAA Southeast Regionals currently appear in the national rankings:
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Men
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Women
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No. 9 Wake Forest
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No. 2 NC State
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No. 15 Virginia Tech
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No. 9 South Carolina
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No. 18 Eastern Kentucky
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No. 12 Clemson
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No. 23 Furman
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No. 14 Virginia Tech
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(RV) Duke
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No. 18 North Carolina
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(RV) North Carolina
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No. 19 Duke
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No. 22 Virginia
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(RV) Kentucky
NCAA Southeast Regional Participants
App State, Bellarmine, Campbell, Charleston Southern, Charlotte, Citadel, Clemson, Coastal Carolina, Col. of Charleston, Davidson, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Elon, Furman, Gardner-Webb, George Mason, Hampton, High Point, James Madison, Kentucky, Liberty, Longwood, Louisville, Morehead State, Murray State, NC Central, NC State, Norfolk State, North Carolina, Northern Kentucky, Queens, Radford, Richmond, South Carolina, UNC-Asheville, UNC-Greensboro, UNCW, USC Upstate, Virginia, Virginia Tech, VMI, Wake Forest, Western Carolina, Western Kentucky, William & Mary, Winthrop, Wofford
NCAA QUALIFICATIONS
- The top two teams out of each of the nine regional meets qualify automatically for the NCAA Championships
- On Saturday (Nov. 14) the NCAA Cross Country Selection Committee will announce 14 at-large selections via a selection show at 5 p.m. ET
- Thirty-eight individuals will be selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process.
- The first four regional finishers not from an automatic qualifying or at-large team also secure an auto-bid to the championships.
- Virginia has qualified both men’s and women’s teams to the NCAA Championship the previous four years (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025).
- Last season, the Cavalier men finished third while the women’s team finished fourth, both earning an at-large qualifying bid to the NCAA Championships.