Virginia Heads to Wake Forest, NC State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia heads south this weekend for a pair of matches at Wake Forest on Friday and at NC State on Sunday. First serve against the Demon Deacons is set for 6:30 p.m. while Sunday’s match with the Wolfpack is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Cavaliers (6-17, 2-12 ACC) enter the weekend after dropping a pair of matches to No. 3 Louisville and Notre Dame. Third-year outside hitter Reese Wuebker racked up 27 kills over the two matches, including 17 in the four-set loss to the Fighting Irish.

Wake Forest (3-11, 9-16 ACC) sits tied for 14th in the ACC standings after dropping a pair of matches at Clemson and Georgia Tech last weekend. The Demon Deacons are led by freshman outside hitter Lyla Stewart at 3.23 kills per set, while graduate right side Ryleigh Whitekettle has added 2.75 kills per set.

NC State (15-10, 6-8 ACC) comes in at 11th in the ACC after earning a pair of five-set road wins at Georgia Tech and Clemson. Freshman outside hitter Britni Silver leads the Wolfpack with 3.78 kills per set, ranking ninth in the ACC, while freshman setter Eva Long’s 952 assists this season are the 32nd-most nationally.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Both Friday’s and Sunday’s matches will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official X account (@UVAVolleyball).

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia leads the all-time series with Wake Forest, 30-29, and has won each of the last two matches over the Demon Deacons, including a four-set win at home last season.

Virginia leads the all-time series with NC State, 40-38, though the Hoos are seeking their first win over the Wolfpack since 2015

On the season, fourth-year middle Emily Fowler ranks 51st nationally with 1.27 blocks per set. Last season at Coastal Carolina, the Second Team All-Sun Belt selection totaled 1.04 blocks per set.

Third-year setter Zoey Dood surpassed the 1,000-assist mark in her career against Notre Dame on Sunday, totaling 19 assists against the Irish to give her 1,013 for her career.

ON THE HORIZON

The Cavaliers are back in Memorial Gymnasium next weekend for matches against No. 2 Pitt on Friday and No. 5 SMU for senior day on Sunday.