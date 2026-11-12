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Wahoo Central Podcast No. 442: Matt GanyardWahoo Central Podcast No. 442: Matt Ganyard
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Wahoo Central Podcast No. 442: Matt Ganyard

Matt Ganyard spent more than a decade in the Marine Corps before returning to UVA, from which he'd earned a bachelor's degree in 2011, to attend the Darden School of Business. He walked on to the football team as a 34-year-old and kicked off for the Hoos in 2023.

Wahoo Central Podcast No. 442

Matt Ganyard
Nov 10, 2026
Matt Ganyard : No. 442( Wahoo Central Podcast )

Matt Ganyard spent more than a decade in the Marine Corps before returning to UVA, from which he'd earned a bachelor's degree in 2011, to attend the Darden School of Business. He walked on to the football team as a 34-year-old and kicked off for the Hoos in 2023.