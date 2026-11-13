Rowers Set to Compete at USRowing Small Boat Nationals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Six University of Virginia crews will compete at the USRowing Small Boat National Championships, held Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 14-15 at Mercer Lake in West Windsor, N.J.

The six crews will compete in Women’s Pairs (W2-) on Saturday in the event that expands and replaces the traditional USRowing Fall Speed Order, uniting senior, collegiate and Para athletes. The W2- features national team athletes, Olympic hopeful and other collegiate crews.

The UVA crews of Elsa Hartman/Lila Henn, Claudia Kerry-Roger/Flynn Greene, Madeleine Agudelo/Emma Alimbau-Borrás, PJ Balazy/Paula Lutz, Sophie Cavalieri/Ayla O’Neill and Georgia Allen/Ava Cathey will compete on the 2,000-meter course featuring initial time trials that seed athletes into comprehensive A, B and C semifinals on Saturday afternoon. The finals will be held Sunday (Nov. 15).

Fans can follow the USRowing Small Boat National Championships online at regattacentral.com