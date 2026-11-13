Virginia Announces Spring 2027 Women’s Tennis Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women's tennis announced its 2027 spring dual match schedule.

The Cavaliers open the spring season at home against Richmond (Jan. 13), followed by NC State (Jan. 16) and James Madison (Jan. 18), before hosting ITA Kickoff Weekend (Jan. 22-23). Virginia's nonconference schedule features four teams ranked in the 2026 ITA rankings, including No. 2 Auburn, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 8 NC State, and No. 12 Michigan. The Cavaliers host Michigan (Jan. 29) and Ohio State (Jan. 31) before traveling to Auburn (Feb. 20).

Virginia opens ACC play at home against in-state rival Virginia Tech (Feb. 17). The Cavaliers will host seven conference matches, including contests against Georgia Tech (March 5), Clemson (March 7), Florida State (March 19), and Miami (March 21). Virginia concludes the regular season with road matches against Louisville (April 16) and Notre Dame (April 18).