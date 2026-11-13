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Grace Landini/Virginia Athletics

Virginia Announces Spring 2027 Women’s Tennis Schedule

The Cavaliers announce their spring schedule, starting with a double header against Richmond Jan. 13.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.  Virginia women's tennis announced its 2027 spring dual match schedule. 

The Cavaliers open the spring season at home against Richmond (Jan. 13), followed by NC State (Jan. 16) and James Madison (Jan. 18), before hosting ITA Kickoff Weekend (Jan. 22-23). Virginia's nonconference schedule features four teams ranked in the 2026 ITA rankings, including No. 2 Auburn, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 8 NC State, and No. 12 Michigan. The Cavaliers host Michigan (Jan. 29) and Ohio State (Jan. 31) before traveling to Auburn (Feb. 20). 

Virginia opens ACC play at home against in-state rival Virginia Tech (Feb. 17). The Cavaliers will host seven conference matches, including contests against Georgia Tech (March 5), Clemson (March 7), Florida State (March 19), and Miami (March 21). Virginia concludes the regular season with road matches against Louisville (April 16) and Notre Dame (April 18).

2027 Spring Schedule

Jan. 13 

Richmond  

Charlottesville 

Jan. 16 

NC State 

Charlottesville 

Jan. 18 

James Madison 

Charlottesville 

Jan. 22-23 

ITA Kickoff Weekend 

Charlottesville 

Jan. 29 

Michigan 

Charlottesville 

Jan. 31 

Ohio State 

Charlottesville 

Feb. 5-8 

ITA National Team Indoor Championships 

Chicago, Ill. 

Feb. 17 

Virginia Tech* 

Charlottesville 

Feb. 20 

at Auburn 

Auburn, Ala. 

Feb. 26 

at SMU* 

Dallas, Texas 

March 5 

Georgia Tech* 

Charlottesville 

March 7 

Clemson* 

Charlottesville 

March 19 

Florida State* 

Charlottesville 

March 21 

Miami* 

Charlottesville 

March 25 

at Duke* 

Durham, N.C. 

March 27 

at North Carolina* 

Chapel Hill, N.C. 

April 9 

Boston College* 

Charlottesville 

April 11 

Syracuse* 

Charlottesville 

April 16 

at Louisville* 

Louisville, Ky. 

April 18 

at Notre Dame* 

Notre Dame, Ind. 