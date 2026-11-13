Sport
Men's TennisMen's Tennis
Nikolozi Khutsishvili/Virginia A

Virginia Announces Spring 2027 Men's Tennis Schedule

The Cavaliers announce their spring schedule, starting at home with back-to-back matches against TCU and South Carolina.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.Virginia women's tennis announced its 2027 spring dual match schedule. 

The Cavaliers open the season at home against TCU (Jan. 15) and South Carolina (Jan. 17) before hosting ITA Kickoff Weekend (Jan. 23-24). Virginia also welcomes Ohio State (Jan. 28) and travels to Vanderbilt (Jan. 31). All four nonconference opponents finished among the top 25 in the  2026, ITA team rankings, including No. 4 TCU, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 15 South Carolina and No. 23 Vanderbilt. The ITA National Team Indoor Championships are scheduled for Feb. 12-16. 

Virginia begins ACC play at Duke (Feb. 27) and will host eight conference matches, highlighted by Wake Forest (March 12), NC State (March 14), Stanford (March 25) and California (March 27). The Cavaliers conclude the regular season at home against  Virginia Tech on April 16. 

2027 Virginia Men’s Tennis Spring Schedule

Jan. 15 

TCU 

Charlottesville 

Jan. 17 

South Carolina 

Charlottesville 

Jan. 23-24 

ITA Kickoff Weekend 

Charlottesville 

Jan. 28 

Ohio State 

Charlottesville 

Jan. 31 

at Vanderbilt 

Nashville, Tenn. 

Feb. 12-16 

ITA National Team Indoor Championships 

TBD 

Feb. 27 

at Duke* 

Durham, N.C. 

March 5 

at Georgia Tech* 

Atlanta, Ga. 

March 7 

at Clemson* 

Clemson, S.C. 

March 12 

Wake Forest* 

Charlottesville 

March 14 

NC State* 

Charlottesville 

March 19 

at Louisville* 

Louisville, Ky. 

March 21 

at Notre Dame* 

Notre Dame, Ind. 

March 25 

Stanford* 

Charlottesville 

March 27 

California* 

Charlottesville 

April 2 

Florida State* 

Charlottesville 

April 4 

Miami* 

Charlottesville 

April 9 

at SMU* 

Dallas, Texas 

April 11 

at Boston College* 

Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

April 16 

Virginia Tech* 

Charlottesville 