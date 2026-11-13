Virginia Announces Spring 2027 Men's Tennis Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women's tennis announced its 2027 spring dual match schedule.

The Cavaliers open the season at home against TCU (Jan. 15) and South Carolina (Jan. 17) before hosting ITA Kickoff Weekend (Jan. 23-24). Virginia also welcomes Ohio State (Jan. 28) and travels to Vanderbilt (Jan. 31). All four nonconference opponents finished among the top 25 in the 2026, ITA team rankings, including No. 4 TCU, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 15 South Carolina and No. 23 Vanderbilt. The ITA National Team Indoor Championships are scheduled for Feb. 12-16.

Virginia begins ACC play at Duke (Feb. 27) and will host eight conference matches, highlighted by Wake Forest (March 12), NC State (March 14), Stanford (March 25) and California (March 27). The Cavaliers conclude the regular season at home against Virginia Tech on April 16.