Virginia Drops Five-Set Thriller at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Virginia dropped a five-set battle to Wake Forest at Varsity Arena on Friday.

The Cavaliers (6-18, 2-13 ACC) won the second set 25-21 before taking a high-scoring fourth set 31-29, the Hoos’ highest scoring set since 2020, before the Demon Deacons (10-16, 4-11 ACC) took the final set 15-12.

Reese Wuebker led Virginia with a season-best 19 kills while Emily Fowler picked up her first double-double of the season with 10 kills and a career-high ten blocks. Becca Wight added a career-best 16 kills while Lauryn Bowie rounded out the Hoos in double figures with ten kills.

For Wake Forest, Patrycja Lagida led the way with 11 kills while the Demon Deacons had four players - Sadie Poeck, Amina Ndiaye, Lauya Ebo and Lyla Stewart - with nine kills.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Wake Forest 25 (1), Virginia 19 (0)

Virginia took the match’s first point on a Caroline Lang kill, but Wake Forest followed with a 4-0 run and kept its lead for the remainder of the set. The Demon Deacons led by as much as eight at 15-7 and 17-9, though the Hoos closed the gap to five at 20-15 and 22-17 before Wake finished the set with three of the final five points.

Set 2: Virginia 25 (1), Wake Forest 21 (1)

Virginia came out strong with the first four points of the set, which included a pair of Emily Fowler blocks. The Cavaliers kept their four-point lead at 6-2, but Wake Forest stormed back and claimed its first lead of the set at 10-9 before going up 12-10. Virginia responded with the next six points in a sequence that saw Reese Wuebker pick up three kills while Fowler added two.

The Hoos never trailed after the 6-0 run, leading by as high as five at 20-15 while never letting the Demon Deacons back within two. Fowler kept her momentum rolling into the end of the set, scoring Virginia’s final three points on a block and a pair of kills.

Set 3: Wake Forest 25 (2), Virginia 23 (1)

A late run from the Demon Deacons was the difference in a tight set that saw the teams tied at 17-17. Virginia took a brief 19-17 lead after a kill and an ace from Fowler, though Wake Forest grabbed the next five points behind two blocks from Catherine Burke and a Becca Bellows ace. The Hoos cut it back to one at 22-21, but the Demon Deacons finished with three of the final five points.

Set 4: Virginia 31 (2), Wake Forest 29 (2)

The fourth set battle saw Virginia come out on top after fending off four Wake Forest match points. The Hoos led late at 21-17 before four straight points from the Demon Deacons evened it. The teams remained even at 23-23 and 24-24 before a UVA attack error gave Wake Forest their first match point.

The Cavaliers evened up Wake Forest leads at 25-24, 26-25, 27-26 and 28-27 before taking back the lead at 29-28 on a block from Lang and Lauryn Bowie. Wake evened it at 29-29 before a Bowie kill and another Lang-Bowie block clinched the set.

Set 5: Virginia 31 (2), Wake Forest 29 (2)

Wake Forest broke away in a tight final set that saw the teams tied at 10-10. Patrycja Lagida gave the Deacons an 11-10 lead with a kill before a pair of kills from Lang and Wuebker put UVA back in front. Wake Forest responded by grabbing the set’s final five points to seal the match.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia won the fourth set, 31-29. It was the Hoos’ first time scoring 30 in a set since the second set of a five-set victory over Florida State on October 14, 2022 (30-28). It was Virginia’s first time reaching 31 since the second set of a four-set loss to Virginia Tech on October 16, 2020 (31-29).

Virginia’s 19 blocks were its most in a match since recording 20 blocks against Boston College on November 26. 2021.

Virginia’s 67 kills were its most in a match since also totaling 67 kills against Boston College on October 27, 2024.

Virginia’s 91 digs were 20 more than its next best mark this season (71 at Syracuse). It was the Cavaliers’ most digs since picking up 95 digs against Cal on November 15, 2024.

Fourth-year middle Emily Fowler’s ten blocks set a new career high. She had recorded nine blocks twice in her career, most recently against Ohio State on September 18.

With ten kills and ten blocks, Fowler recorded the second double-double of her career and first at UVA. Her first career double-double came at Coastal Carolina in 2024 in a match that saw her pick up 15 kills and 11 digs against South Alabama.

Third-year outside hitter Reese Wuebker’s 19 kills were a season high.

Wuebker also recorded 12 digs, giving her a double-double for the third time this season.

Wuebker totaled double-digit kills for the seventh consecutive match, which is the longest streak of her career.

With 28 assists and 14 digs, fourth-year setter Hannah Scott recorded her fifth double-double of the season.

Third-year right side Becca Wight’s 16 kills set a new career high. Her previous high of 15 came against App State in 2025.

Wight also recorded a career-best six digs.

Fourth-year libero Katie Barrier’s 24 digs were a new career high. She had previously totaled 23 digs twice in her career, most recently at Syracuse on October 23.

First-year DS Ruby McDermott’s 15 digs were a career high. Her previous high of 13 came at Clemson on September 25.

Fourth-year Lauryn Bowie, normally a right side, played at the outside hitter spot for the first time this season. She finished with 11 kills, which was her second-most in a match this season.

Virginia had four players - Wuebker (19), Wight (16), Bowie (11) and Fowler (10) - with double-digit kills for the second time this season. The Cavaliers also did so in the ACC opening five-set win at Clemson.

NEXT UP

Virginia finishes its road trip at NC State on Sunday. First serve is set for 1 p.m. and the match will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.





