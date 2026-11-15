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Defensive Takeaways Fuel Cavaliers' 36-7 Rout of CalDefensive Takeaways Fuel Cavaliers' 36-7 Rout of Cal

Defensive Takeaways Fuel Cavaliers' 36-7 Rout of Cal

Virginia's defense came up with three interceptions, including two that were returned for a touchdown by safety Brandyn Hillman and linebacker Kam Robinson

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Highlights: Virginia 36, California 7

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For the first time in more than a month, the Virginia Cavaliers had reason to celebrate after a football game, and the scenes he saw on the field and in the locker room delighted head coach Tony Elliott.

“The fun is in the winning,” Elliott told his players afterward. “That’s what it’s all about, to come in and see the smiles on your faces. It’s been a while, hasn’t it?”

UVA ended a three-game losing streak Saturday (Nov. 14) with a 36-7 rout of California on Heroes Appreciation Day at Scott Stadium. The victory was the first for the Wahoos (5-5 overall, 3-4 ACC) since Oct. 10, when they rallied to defeat visiting Syracuse 28-25.

With two regular-season games left, Virginia needs one more win to become bowl-eligible for the second straight year. This is Elliott’s fifth season at UVA, and the margin of victory Saturday was the program’s largest over an ACC opponent during his tenure.

The Hoos punished Cal (3-7, 2-5) in a variety of ways. They scored two touchdowns on offense and two on defense, and Will Bettridge was 3 for 3 on field goals.

“I think it just gives us a lot of confidence,” quarterback Beau Pribula said, “playing such complementary football tonight ... We have two regular-season games left and we want to maximize those to gain one more opportunity. So we'll enjoy this one for a little bit, but we'll be right back to work.”

Pribula, who rushed seven times for a game-high 67 yards, completed 16 of 24 passes for 146 yards and one touchdown.

“I thought he put the ball, for the most part, where it needed to be,” Elliott said.

The story of this game, though, was the play of the Cavaliers’ defense. Late in the first half, safety Brandyn Hillman, who’d missed the previous three games with an injury, picked off a pass on a fake field-goal attempt and returned the interception 100 yards, a program record, for Virginia’s second touchdown.

A convoy of Cavaliers escorted him as he ran along Cal’s sideline, and “I was just asking my teammates, like, ‘Is anybody near me?’ ” Hillman said, smiling. “I was a little gassed towards the 10-yard line, but everything was great.”

Not to be outdone, linebacker Kam Robinson produced his own highlight late in the third quarter. Robinson reached out with his right hand to snare a pass by Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and returned the interception 33 yards for a touchdown.

“His was better than mine, if you ask me,” said Hillman, a transfer from Michigan.

Once he reached the end zone, Robinson didn’t stop. He ran onto the hill at the stadium’s north end and celebrated with fans there.

The pick-six was the fourth of Robinson’s career, tying the program record set by linebacker Randy Neal in the 1990s.

“That’s what Kam Robinson does,” Elliott said.

Robinson, a fourth-year, is the leader of the Cavaliers’ depleted corps of linebackers. Unavailable because of injuries Saturday were Maddox Marcellus, Landon Danley and Caleb Hardy, and second-year Justin Rowe made his first start.

“Kam’s had to carry a lot of responsibility,” Elliott said.

No. 5 carried it well against Cal (3-7, 2-5). In addition to scoring a TD, Robinson made a game-high 12 tackles and helped the Hoos hold the Golden Bears to a season-low 201 yards. 

Virginia, which recorded four sacks, came up with a third takeaway early in the fourth quarter when safety Montino Williams intercepted a pass deflected by linebacker Myles Brown.

“It’s just a good day at the office for the guys on defense,” Elliott said, “and I think that feeds into playing complementary football all the way around.”

UVA was coming off a 51-7 loss to then-No. 14 Wake Forest on Oct. 31 in Winston-Salem, N.C. After that stinging defeat, Elliott said, his team had a bye week during which critical decisions had to be made.

Were the Cavaliers going to splinter and start pointing fingers at each other, or were they going to pull together? They had to decide “what they wanted to do as a team,” Elliott said. “But also individually, what kind of person are you going to choose to be? Are you going to say, ‘All is lost, the sky is falling,’ or are you going to be a person that digs your feet in and says, ‘I'm going to focus on what I can control, I believe in the best to come ahead of me, and I'm going to go fight for that?’ And that's what you saw in the football team and in the staff.”

The hard conversations among players and coaches during the two weeks leading up to the Cal game “kind of focused us and got us prepared for this game to come out the way we did,” Hillman said.

“To be honest, it was kind of like a now-or-never [situation]. Either we're going to get it together now or it's just too late, and we're just going to keep feeling the same feeling we've been feeling. I feel like as a collective, as a whole, as a team, we all came up to the agreement of, keep it going and let's get these last three games done.”

On offense, Virginia totaled 424 yards Saturday and punted only three times. The game’s first drive ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Pribula to wide receiver Da’Shawn Martin. Late in the fourth quarter, first-year wideout Jack Rhodes made a spectacular catch of a pass by backup quarterback Eli Holstein for a 35-yard gain, and second-year tailback Xay Davis ran in from the 1 to score UVA’s final touchdown on the next play.

Martin, a transfer from Kent State, leads Virginia with 30 receptions for 425 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Early in the season, Martin was used mainly on deep routes, “but he's kind of developed into an even bigger role,” Pribula said. “The guy gets open and he plays hard and he's really stepped up, especially when we had some of our top guys go down with season-ending injuries.”

With Drake Metcalf nursing an ankle injury, Noah Josey moved from left guard to center against Cal, and Ben York took Josey’s spot at left guard. The Cavaliers didn’t allow a sack Saturday and didn’t turn the ball over.

“When the offensive line plays really well and the receivers get separation, things just start to click,” Pribula said. “Noah Josey did a great job stepping into a new role tonight, and the entire offensive line did a great job.”

The Hoos came into the game ranked 14th among the ACC’s 17 teams in total offense and 12th in scoring offense, and “whenever you're not getting the result that you're accustomed to getting, somebody's got to say, ‘OK, where's the finger got to go?’ ” Elliott said. “And, obviously, the quarterback is going to be the No. 1  person, or the head coach, or the [offensive coordinator], because everybody wants points.

“Let's just be transparent. Everybody wants to see points scored. But when you look at it in totality, the quarterback can only do so much. His supporting cast has to do their job.”

Against Cal, Elliott said, the supporting cast around Pribula “kind of carried their weight today.”

UP NEXT: Virginia’s home finale is next Saturday. At 12:30 p.m., UVA (5-5 overall, 3-4 ACC) meets North Carolina (5-5, 2-4) at Scott Stadium.

In what’s known as the South’s oldest rivalry, Carolina holds a 66-59-4 series lead. The Cavaliers edged the Tar Heels 17-16 in overtime last year in Chapel Hill, N.C. Virginia has won 11 of its past 13 games at Scott Stadium.

UNC lost 16-14 at home to Louisville on Saturday night.

UVA closes the regular season Nov. 28 against Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg. To the winner will go the Commonwealth Cup, which the Hoos reclaimed last year in Charlottesville.

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Postgame Press Conference: Fralin Family Football Head Coach Tony Elliott

Virginia Team Notes 

  • The Cavaliers, who won 36-7 over Cal, recorded their largest margin of victory in an ACC game under head coach Tony Elliott. Their previous best was last year’s 48-20 rout of Stanford – also at Scott Stadium. UVA also has ACC wins of at least 20 points over NC State [34-8] earlier this season and Virginia Tech [27-7] in last year’s regular-season finale.
  • Under Elliott (since 2022), Virginia improved to 8-0 in games immediately following a bye.
  • The Cavaliers, who improved 5-1 at home this season, have now won 11 of their last 13 games contested at Scott Stadium, dating back to the 2025 season opener.
  • UVA recorded two pick-sixes for the first time in a game since 2003 against Western Michigan.
  • For the second time this season, UVA recorded three interceptions (Norfolk State, 9/11). The Cavaliers’ three interceptions are their most in an ACC game since recording three against Boston College in 2020. 
  • Virginia has three interception returns for touchdowns this season which ties a single-season record (2014 & 1994).
  • UVA set a single-game program record with 133 interception-return yards. The previous record stood for 65 seasons, which was 128 yards against Maryland in 1961.
  • A total of 11 Cavaliers caught a pass in the contest, the fifth time this season UVA has featured 10 or more pass catchers (12 vs. Norfolk State, 10 vs. West Virginia, 12 vs. Delaware, 12 vs. Wake Forest, 11 vs. Cal).
  • After four sacks against Cal, UVA has recorded at least one sack in each of its 10 games played this season.
  • With two games remaining against North Carolina (11/21) and Virginia Tech (11/28), UVA is one win away from becoming bowl-eligible for the second consecutive season.
  • UVA snapped a three-game losing skid, their first since 2024.
  • The Cavaliers earned their second straight win of the series over Cal, having defeated the Golden Bears in the inaugural matchup in Berkeley on Nov. 1, 2025.
  • Virginia recorded its third consecutive win against teams from the state of California. In inaugural matchups last season, UVA defeated both Stanford [48-20] and Cal [31-21].
  • Virginia has now won at least five games at home in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2019 (7) and 2020 (5). The Cavaliers were 6-1 at Scott Stadium in 2025.
  • UVA tallied its 298th win at Scott Stadium, which opened in 1931.
  • UVA has now won 10 of its last 15 ACC games dating back to last season. Only Miami (13) and SMU (11) have more ACC wins in that same span.
  • Virginia's defense has not allowed more than two touchdowns from scrimmage in regulation in 11 of its last 15 games (dating back to 2025 Washington State game). 
  • UVA held Cal to its season low in total yards (201) and for the fourth time this season held an opponent to single-digit points. 
  • Virginia was 3-for-3 on fourth down conversions in the contest, upping its season total to 22 successful tries on the year. The Cavaliers entered Saturday with the fourth-most down conversions in the country.
  • UVA capped a 13-play, 80-yard opening drive with a touchdown reception (Pribula to Martin), which marked the fifth opening drive score for the Cavaliers this season. Virginia improved to 4-1 this season when scoring a touchdown on its first drive.
  • Following UVA’s opening touchdown drive, Cal blocked UVA’s PAT attempt, which marked the first blocked PAT by a UVA opponent in 53 games (Syracuse, 2022).
  •  Virginia cashed in on all four red zone trips with two field goals and two touchdowns. It marked the second time three games UVA scored in each of its red zone visits (4-for-4 vs. Duke).

Virginia Individual Player Notes 

  • Safety Brandyn Hillman’s 100-yard interception return in the second quarter is the longest in school history. The previous record was 95 yards, held by Ted Rzempoluch (Maryland, 1961) and Antwan Harris (UNC, 1996). It’s also the longest scoring play from scrimmage in school history. 
  • Hillman’s 100-yard interception return ties the NCAA record for the longest return in college football history. It is the 131st time an FBS player has returned an interception for 100 yards since 1941 and second time this season (Jordan McRae, Louisiana Tech).
  • With four seconds left in the third quarter, linebacker Kam Robinson notched his fourth career interception return for a touchdown, which tied UVA’s career record, also held by Randy Neal (1991-94).
  • Robinson also finished with a game-high 12 tackles, one shy of his career high.
  • Defensive ends Nnanna Anyanwu, Fisher Camac, Matthew Fobbs-White and Cazeem Moore were each credited with at least 0.5 sacks. Moore was credited with a solo sack on third down of the Bears’ first drive of the fourth quarter, his first sack of the season.
  • In the fourth quarter, safety Montino Williams recorded his first career interception. It was also UVA’s third interception of the game.
  • Rowe made his first career start. He finished with four tackles, including 0.5 for loss
  • Receiver Da’Shawn Martin hauled in his team-leading seventh touchdown reception of the season, a 12-yard completion from Beau Pribula on the game’s opening drive. Martin finished with four catches for 59 yards. His seven touchdowns are the most by UVA receiver since Malik Washington caught nine in 2023.
  • Pribula’s toss to Martin was the 35th of his career through the air. 
  • Pribula’s 43-yard run in the third quarter is his longest as a Cavalier.
  • Pribula now has 14 touchdown passes this season, including five of 40 yards or more, and 34 total touchdown passes for his career.
  • Tailback Xay Davis notched his third career touchdown with a 1-yard rush in the fourth quarter.
  • In his 25th career game, Ben York made his first career start at left guard.
  • Placekicker Will Bettridge had made 137 consecutive PATs before UVA’s blocked PAT on the opening score.

Offensive Starters: QB #7 Beau Pribula, RB #0 Xavier Brown, WR #18 Da’Shawn Martin, WR #5 Kam Courtney, TE #9 Dakota Twitty, TE #89 John Rogers, LT #52 McKale Boley, LG #72 Ben York, C #77 Noah Josey, RG #54 Makilan Thomas, RT #71 Monroe Mills

 Defensive Starters: DE #14 Fisher Camac, DE #16 Matthew Fobbs-White, DT #44 Darrion Henry-Young, DT #55 Anthony Britton, LB #5 Kam Robinson, LB #45 Justin Rowe, CB #10 Jacobie Henderson, CB #17 Justin Ross, SPUR #2 Donavon Platt, S #1 Montino Williams, S #30 Ethan Minter

Game Captains: TE #9 Dakota Twitty, P #38 Daniel Sparks, OL #77 Noah Josey