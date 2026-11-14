No. 4 Virginia Set to Host Yale on Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 4 Virginia women's squash team (1-0) continues its 2026-27 season against Yale on Sunday (Nov. 15) at 11:30 a.m. at the McArthur Squash Center at Boar's Head Sports Club in Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia enters Sunday's matchup following a 9-0 sweep of No. 11 Drexel in its season opener on Nov. 7. The Cavaliers won four matches in straight games, with three additional victories coming in five games.

How to follow:

Live scoring will be available for the match

Saturday’s match will be played on a five-court system

Sunday's match will be played on a five-court system.

Cavalier Notes

The Cavaliers opened the season with a 9-0 sweep of No. 11 Drexel on Nov. 7.

First-years Ruqayya Salem, Malak Samir, Makeda Moshi and Charli Tompkins each earned their first collegiate victories against Drexel.

Virginia has won four consecutive meetings against Yale and leads the all-time series 4-4.

Up Next:

The Cavaliers continue their home slate on Saturday (Nov. 21), hosting Columbia at 11 a.m. at the McArthur Squash Center