No. 4 Virginia Set to Host Yale on Sunday In CSA Match of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 4 Virginia men's squash team (1-0) continues its 2026-27 season against Yale on Sunday (Nov. 15) at 2:45 p.m. at the McArthur Squash Center at Boar's Head Sports Club in Charlottesville, Va. The matchup has been named the College Squash Association (CSA) Match of the Week.

Virginia enters Sunday's matchup following a 6-3 victory over No. 7 Drexel in its season opener on Nov. 7. The Cavaliers earned two straight-game victories and four four-game wins to secure their first victory of the season.

Admission is free for all home matches.

How to follow:

Live scoring will be available for the match

Saturday’s match will be played on a five-court system

Sunday's match will be played on a five-court system.

Cavalier Notes

Virginia enters Sunday's match ranked No. 4 nationally with a 1-0 record.

The Cavaliers opened the season with a 6-3 victory over No. 7 Drexel on Nov. 7.

First-years Mo Saleh and Calder Murray each earned their first collegiate victories against Drexel.

The Cavaliers earned a 6-3 victory over then-No. 4 Yale on Nov. 16, 2025, in New Haven, Conn., marking Virginia's first road victory against the Bulldogs.

Up Next:

The Cavaliers continue their home slate on Saturday (Nov. 21), hosting Columbia at 2:15 p.m. at the McArthur Squash Center.