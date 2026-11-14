Virginia Women Earn At-Large Selection to 2026 NCAA Cross Country Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Selection Committee announced Saturday (Nov. 14) that the Virginia women’s cross country team has earned an at-large selection to the 2026 NCAA Championships set to run at LaVern Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute, Ind. on Saturday (Nov. 21).

The women’s 6k is slated to be run at 10:20 a.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU with live results on VirginiaSports.com.

The fifth consecutive selection for the UVA women followed a fifth-place finish at the NCAA Southeast Regional on Friday (Nov. 13), where all-region honoree Tatum David led the Cavaliers. The fourth year tallied all-region honors for the second straight season with a 24th-place finish and a time of 19:50.7.

FROM INTERIM HEAD COACH TREVOR DUNBAR

“We are excited to compete next weekend at nationals, on a historic course in Terre Haute. Coach Joelle and the women have worked extremely hard and are well prepared to execute our best race of the season. It’s going to be fun.”