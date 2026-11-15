No. 4 Virginia Defeats No. 7 Yale in a Clean Sweep

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Virginia women's squash team (2-0) earned its second consecutive sweep to open the 2026-27 season, defeating No. 7 Yale 9-0 on Sunday (Nov. 15) at the McArthur Squash Center at Boar's Head Sports Club.
First-year Ruqayya Salem continued her strong start at the top of the ladder, defeating Heng Wai Wong in straight games. Sophomore Charlotte Pastel earned an 11-2, 11-6, 11-6 victory over Elise Kang.
Junior Maria Min earned a four-game victory, defeating Spring Ma 11-7, 5-11, 11-3, 12-10. First-year Makeda Moshi remained unbeaten, winning 11-8, 11-6, and 11-6 over Eedha Mehta.
Sophomore Grace Fazzinga battled through a tightly contested opening three games at position five, rallying from an opening-game loss to defeat Meha Shah 10-12, 14-12, 11-9, 11-4. Claire Pellegrino, Clare Minnis and Maryam Mian added straight-game victories. First-year Charli Tompkins rounded out the sweep with a four-game victory