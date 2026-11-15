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No. 4 Virginia Defeats No. 7 Yale in a Clean SweepNo. 4 Virginia Defeats No. 7 Yale in a Clean Sweep

No. 4 Virginia Defeats No. 7 Yale in a Clean Sweep

The Cavaliers improve to 2-0 with their second consecutive sweep of the season.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Virginia women's squash team (2-0) earned its second consecutive sweep to open the 2026-27 season, defeating No. 7 Yale 9-0 on Sunday (Nov. 15) at the McArthur Squash Center at Boar's Head Sports Club.

First-year Ruqayya Salem continued her strong start at the top of the ladder, defeating Heng Wai Wong in straight games. Sophomore Charlotte Pastel earned an 11-2, 11-6, 11-6 victory over Elise Kang.
Junior Maria Min earned a four-game victory, defeating Spring Ma 11-7, 5-11, 11-3, 12-10. First-year Makeda Moshi remained unbeaten, winning 11-8, 11-6, and 11-6 over Eedha Mehta. 
Sophomore Grace Fazzinga battled through a tightly contested opening three games at position five, rallying from an opening-game loss to defeat Meha Shah 10-12, 14-12, 11-9, 11-4. Claire Pellegrino, Clare Minnis and Maryam Mian added straight-game victories. First-year Charli Tompkins rounded out the sweep with a four-game victory

CAVALIER NOTES 

  • The Cavaliers have opened the season with back-to-back 9-0 sweeps against Drexel and Yale.
  • Virginia has won five consecutive meetings against Yale.
  • Maria Min improved to 2-0 on the season and earned her 17th career victory.
  • Claire Pellegrino and Maryam Mian earned her 22nd career victory.

UP NEXT 

The Cavaliers return to action on Saturday (Nov. 21), hosting Columbia at 11 a.m at the McArthur Squash Center. 

No. 4 Virginia 9, No. 7 Yale 0 

1 | Ruqayya Salem (VA) def. Heng Wai Wong (YU) – 12-2, 11-5, 11-0 

2 | Charlotte Pastel (VA) def. Elise Kang (YU) – 11-2, 11-6, 11-6 

3 | Maria Min (VA) def. Spring Ma (YU) – 11-7, 5-11, 11-3, 12-10 

4 | Makeda Moshi (VA) def. Eedha Mehta (YU) – 11-8, 11-6, 11-6 

5 | Grace Fazzinga (VA) def. Meha Shah (YU) – 10-12, 14-12, 11-9, 11-4 

6 | Claire Pellegrino (VA) def. Tsz Ling Alssa Hos (YU) – 11-4, 14-12, 13-11 

7 | Clare Minnis (VA) def. Kristina Begeba (YU) – 11-7, 11-1, 11-7 

8 | Maryam Mian (VA) def. Layla Johnson (YU) – 11-4, 11-3, 11-5 

9 | Charli Tompkins (VA) vs. Olivia Choo (YU) – 9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-4 

10 (Exh.) | Ana Margarita Quijano (VA) def. Annika Tiwary (YU) – 11-6, 11-0, 11-2 