No. 4 Virginia Defeats No. 7 Yale in a Clean Sweep

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Virginia women's squash team (2-0) earned its second consecutive sweep to open the 2026-27 season, defeating No. 7 Yale 9-0 on Sunday (Nov. 15) at the McArthur Squash Center at Boar's Head Sports Club.

First-year Ruqayya Salem continued her strong start at the top of the ladder, defeating Heng Wai Wong in straight games. Sophomore Charlotte Pastel earned an 11-2, 11-6, 11-6 victory over Elise Kang.