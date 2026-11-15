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No. 4 Virginia Tops No. 8 Yale, 6-3, in CSA Match of the WeekNo. 4 Virginia Tops No. 8 Yale, 6-3, in CSA Match of the Week

No. 4 Virginia Tops No. 8 Yale, 6-3, in CSA Match of the Week

The Cavaliers improve to 2-0 with their second consecutive victory over a top-10 opponent

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Virginia men's squash team (2-0) defeated No. 8 Yale 6-3 on Sunday (Nov. 15) at the McArthur Squash Center at Boar's Head Sports Club. The matchup was selected as the College Squash Association (CSA) Match of the Week. 

The Cavaliers battled through three five-game matches, winning two. Juan Irisarri rallied from a two-game deficit to defeat Lachlan Sutton 8-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-2, 11-6, while first-year Mo Saleh held off Rohan Gondi in five games. Juan Jose Torres added a four-game victory.  

Oscar Okonkwo and Nathan Rosenzweig each overcame opening-game losses to earn four-game victories, with Rosenzweig edging Rick Chen 18-16 in the third game. Ewan Harris added a straight-game win. 

Christian Keng battled through five games, taking a 2-1 lead before falling to Shaye Kirman. Krishna Mishra also took the opening two games against Oliver Velasco before retiring. 

Cavalier Notes 

  • Virginia improves to 2-0 on the season after opening with consecutive 6-3 victories over No. 7 Drexel and No. 8 Yale.
  • The Cavaliers have won two of their last three meetings against Yale, including a 6-3 victory in New Haven on Nov. 16, 2025.
  • Juan Irisarri and Mo Saleh each earned five-game victories against Yale.
  • Oscar Okonkwo extended his winning streak to nine matches. 

UP NEXT 
The Cavaliers return on Saturday (Nov. 21), hosting No. 3 Columbia at 2:15 p.m. at the McArthur Squash Center. 

MATCH RESULTS 

No. 4 Virginia 6, No. 8 Yale 3 

1 | Juan Jose Torres (VA) def. Rishi Srivastava (YU) - 11-4, 11-1, 9-11, 11-5 

2 | Juan Irisarri (VA) def. Lachlan Sutton (YU) – 8-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-2, 11-6 

3 | Mohamed Saleh (VA) def. Rohan Gondi (YU) – 11-9, 11-7, 6-11, 9-11, 11-8 

4 | Oliver Velasco (YU) defKrishna Mishra (VA) 5-11, 11-13, 11-5, 11-RE 

5 | Oscar Okonkwo (VA) def. Roman Parisi (YU) – 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-7 

6 | Nathan Rosenzweig (VA) def. Rick Chen (YU) – 7-11, 11-5, 18-16, 11-6 

7 | Ewan Harris (VA) def. Jack O’Flynn (YU) – 14-12, 11-7, 11-1 

8 | Rohan Gupta (YU)  def. Henry Raine (VA) – 11-4, 8-11, 11-9, 11-9  

9 | Shaye Kirman (YU) def. Christian Keng (VA) – 6-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9, 11-8 

10 (Exh.) | Calder Murray (VA) def. Thomas Carney (YU) – 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 11-13, 12-10 