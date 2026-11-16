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Olivia McLucas/Virginia Sports

Virginia Finishes Fall Slate at USRowing Small Boat National Championships

Six University of Virginia crews raced in the women’s pairs event at the US Rowing Small National Championships this weekend in West Windsor, N.J.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Six University of Virginia crews raced in the women’s pairs event at the US Rowing Small National Championships this weekend in West Windsor, N.J.

Three UVA crews – Madeleine Agudelo/Emma Alimbau-Borrás, Elsa Hartman/Lila Henn and PJ Balazy/Paul Lutz – advanced to the C final of Sunday.

Agudelo and Alimbau-Borrás placed 18th overall with a time of 7:37.82 followed by Hartman/Henn in 19th at 7:39.42 and Balazy and Lutz placed 21st at 7:43.78. The ultra-competitive regatta featured national team athletes, Olympic hopefuls and other collegiate crews.

The crews of Georgia Allen and Ava Cathey and Flynn Greene raced in the D final, finishing 23rd and 25th overall, respectively. UVA’s Sophia Cavalieri and Ayla O’Neill won the K final with a time of 7:41.04.

Saturday Results
W2- Time Trial
16. PJ Balazy/Paula Lutz, Virginia, 7:05.91
18. Madeleine Agudelo/Emma Alimbau-Borrás, Virginia, 7:06.38
21. Elsa Hartman/Lila Henn, Virginia, 7:07.91
25. Flynn Greene/Claudia Kerry-Rogers, Virginia, 7:10.83
26. Georgia Allen/Ava Cathey, Virginia, 7:12.04
DNF. Sophia Cavalieri/Ayla O’Neill, Virginia

W2- Semifinal A/B/C 1
5. Hartman/Henn, Virginia, 7:27.26
7. Balazy/Lutz, Virginia, 7:47.28

W2- Semifinal A/B/C 3
7. Agudelo/Alimbau-Borrás, Virginia, 7:40.68

Sunday Results
W2- Final C
4. Agudelo/Alimbau-Borrás, Virginia, 7:37.82
5. Hartman/Henn, Virginia, 7:39.42
7. Balazy/Lutz, Virginia, 7:43.78

W2- Final D
2. Allen/Cathey, Virgina, 7:34.53
4. Greene/Kerry-Rogers, Virginia, 7:38.97

W2- Final K
1. Cavalieri/O’Neill, Virginia, 7:41.04

Virginia W2- Lineups
Stern: Elsa Hartman, Bow: Lila Henn
Stern: Claudia Kerry-Roger, Bow: Flynn Greene
Stern: Madeleine Agudelo, Bow: Emma Alimbau-Borrás
Stern: PJ Balazy, Bow: Paula Lutz
Stern: Sophia Cavalieri, Bow: Ayla O’Neill
Stern: Georgia Allen, Bow: Ava Cathey