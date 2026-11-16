Virginia Finishes Fall Slate at USRowing Small Boat National Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Six University of Virginia crews raced in the women’s pairs event at the US Rowing Small National Championships this weekend in West Windsor, N.J.

Three UVA crews – Madeleine Agudelo/Emma Alimbau-Borrás, Elsa Hartman/Lila Henn and PJ Balazy/Paul Lutz – advanced to the C final of Sunday.

Agudelo and Alimbau-Borrás placed 18th overall with a time of 7:37.82 followed by Hartman/Henn in 19th at 7:39.42 and Balazy and Lutz placed 21st at 7:43.78. The ultra-competitive regatta featured national team athletes, Olympic hopefuls and other collegiate crews.

The crews of Georgia Allen and Ava Cathey and Flynn Greene raced in the D final, finishing 23rd and 25th overall, respectively. UVA’s Sophia Cavalieri and Ayla O’Neill won the K final with a time of 7:41.04.

Saturday Results

W2- Time Trial

16. PJ Balazy/Paula Lutz, Virginia, 7:05.91

18. Madeleine Agudelo/Emma Alimbau-Borrás, Virginia, 7:06.38

21. Elsa Hartman/Lila Henn, Virginia, 7:07.91

25. Flynn Greene/Claudia Kerry-Rogers, Virginia, 7:10.83

26. Georgia Allen/Ava Cathey, Virginia, 7:12.04

DNF. Sophia Cavalieri/Ayla O’Neill, Virginia

W2- Semifinal A/B/C 1

5. Hartman/Henn, Virginia, 7:27.26

7. Balazy/Lutz, Virginia, 7:47.28

W2- Semifinal A/B/C 3

7. Agudelo/Alimbau-Borrás, Virginia, 7:40.68

Sunday Results

W2- Final C

4. Agudelo/Alimbau-Borrás, Virginia, 7:37.82

5. Hartman/Henn, Virginia, 7:39.42

7. Balazy/Lutz, Virginia, 7:43.78

W2- Final D

2. Allen/Cathey, Virgina, 7:34.53

4. Greene/Kerry-Rogers, Virginia, 7:38.97

W2- Final K

1. Cavalieri/O’Neill, Virginia, 7:41.04

Virginia W2- Lineups

Stern: Elsa Hartman, Bow: Lila Henn

Stern: Claudia Kerry-Roger, Bow: Flynn Greene

Stern: Madeleine Agudelo, Bow: Emma Alimbau-Borrás

Stern: PJ Balazy, Bow: Paula Lutz

Stern: Sophia Cavalieri, Bow: Ayla O’Neill

Stern: Georgia Allen, Bow: Ava Cathey