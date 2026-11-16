ATHENS, Ga. - Four members of the Virginia men’s tennis team will compete in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 17-22 at the Dan Magill Tennis Center in Atlanta, Ga.

The round of 64 for singles will begin Tuesday (Nov. 17), with the 32-team doubles draw beginning on Wednesday (Nov. 18).

Jangjun Kim, Andres Santamarta Roig and Luca Preda will be competing in the singles draw, with Kim and Santamarta Roig partnering in doubles. Preda, who is the No. 2 seed in the singles draw, will partner with Stiles Brockett in doubles.

HOW TO FOLLOW

ESPN+ will have Cracked Racquets cross-court coverage each day as well as individual court streams

Live Scoring will be available

TOURNAMENT NOTES