ATHENS, Ga. - Four members of the Virginia men’s tennis team will compete in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 17-22 at the Dan Magill Tennis Center in Atlanta, Ga.
The round of 64 for singles will begin Tuesday (Nov. 17), with the 32-team doubles draw beginning on Wednesday (Nov. 18).
Jangjun Kim, Andres Santamarta Roig and Luca Preda will be competing in the singles draw, with Kim and Santamarta Roig partnering in doubles. Preda, who is the No. 2 seed in the singles draw, will partner with Stiles Brockett in doubles.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- ESPN+ will have Cracked Racquets cross-court coverage each day as well as individual court streams
- Live Scoring will be available
TOURNAMENT NOTES
- This is Jangjun Kim's second time playing in the singles draw and first time in doubles
- This is the first NCAA Individual Championships appearance for Andres Santamarta Roig, Luca Preda and Stiles Brockett
- Virginia won the 2026 NCAA Team Championship at this same facility in May, with Kim, Brockett and Santamarta Roig all playing in that tournament
- First year Luca Preda is the No. 2 seed in the singles draw.
- The Cavaliers have won the NCAA Singles Championship four times (2007, 2008, 2015, 2017)
- Virginia has won the NCAA Doubles Championship four times, including last year when Dylan Dietrich and Måns Dahlberg won the title as an unseeded pair
- This is the third year that the NCAA Individual Championships have been held in the fall instead of in the spring after the NCAA Team Championship. It was announced in April of this year that this will be a permanent change
- Singles players advancing to the Round of 16 and doubles teams that make the quarterfinals will earn All-America honors when they are announced in June
- Keegan Rice qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship and would have been the No. 2 seed in the draw but has withdrawn after being called up by the Canadian Davis Cup team to compete in the championships Nov. 24-29 in Bologna, Italy