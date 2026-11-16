ATHENS, Ga. - Four members of the Virginia women’s tennis team will compete in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 17-22 at the Dan Magill Tennis Center in Atlanta, Ga.
The round of 64 for singles will begin Tuesday (Nov. 17), with the 32-team doubles draw beginning on Wednesday (Nov. 18).
Katie Rolls will be competing in the singles and doubles draw, partnering with Martia Genis Salas in doubles. Eugenia Zozaya and Shannon Lam will compete in singles.
Rolls is a 9-16 seed in singles. Rolls and Genis Salas are a 5-8 seed in doubles.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- ESPN+ will have Cracked Racquets cross-court coverage each day as well as individual court streams
- Live Scoring will be available
TOURNAMENT NOTES
- This is the third straight year Martina Genis Salas will compete in the doubles draw
- This is Katie Rolls' first time competing at the NCAA Individual Championships
- This is the first appearance at the NCAA Individual Championships for Eugenia Zozaya and Shannon Lam
- The Cavaliers have won the NCAA Singles Championship three times (Danielle Collins – 2014, 2016; Emma Navarro – 2021)
- Melodie Collard and Elaine Chervinsky were the 2024 NCAA Doubles Champions in the first year the championships were held in the fall
- Singles players advancing to the Round of 16 and doubles teams that make the quarterfinals will earn All-America honors when they are announced in June
- This is the third year that the NCAA Individual Championships have been held in the fall instead of in the spring after the NCAA Team Championship. It was announced in April of this year that this will be a permanent change