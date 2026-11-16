ATHENS, Ga. - Four members of the Virginia women’s tennis team will compete in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 17-22 at the Dan Magill Tennis Center in Atlanta, Ga.

The round of 64 for singles will begin Tuesday (Nov. 17), with the 32-team doubles draw beginning on Wednesday (Nov. 18).

Katie Rolls will be competing in the singles and doubles draw, partnering with Martia Genis Salas in doubles. Eugenia Zozaya and Shannon Lam will compete in singles.

Rolls is a 9-16 seed in singles. Rolls and Genis Salas are a 5-8 seed in doubles.

HOW TO FOLLOW

ESPN+ will have Cracked Racquets cross-court coverage each day as well as individual court streams

Live Scoring will be available

TOURNAMENT NOTES