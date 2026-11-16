CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming teams will compete at the Tennessee Invite Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 17-20, at the Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

The meet begins with a single 5 p.m. session on Tuesday (Nov. 17). Wednesday through Friday will have 9:30 a.m. prelim sessions and 5 p.m. finals.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Prelims and finals will stream live on SEC Network +

Live results will be available through Meet Mobile

MEET NOTES

The Virginia women are No. 1 in the latest CSCAA Poll. The Virginia men are No. 8

Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Indiana, George Washington, Auburn and Alabama will be competing at the meet

Scoring for the meet will follow the NCAA Championships scoring model

EVENT LINEUP