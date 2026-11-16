CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming teams will compete at the Tennessee Invite Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 17-20, at the Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn.
The meet begins with a single 5 p.m. session on Tuesday (Nov. 17). Wednesday through Friday will have 9:30 a.m. prelim sessions and 5 p.m. finals.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
- Prelims and finals will stream live on SEC Network +
- Live results will be available through Meet Mobile
MEET NOTES
- The Virginia women are No. 1 in the latest CSCAA Poll. The Virginia men are No. 8
- Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Indiana, George Washington, Auburn and Alabama will be competing at the meet
- Scoring for the meet will follow the NCAA Championships scoring model
EVENT LINEUP
- Tuesday: 1650 Free, 200 Medley Relay, 800 Free Relay
- Wednesday: 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, 400 Free Relay
- Thursday: 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, 400 Medley Relay
- Friday: 100 Fly, 400 IM, 200 Free, 100 Back, 200 Free Relay